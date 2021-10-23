    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Will ‘Terrible’ End In Toronto? GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Raptors

    The Dallas Mavericks look for their first win of the 2021-22 season.
    Author:

    The Dallas Mavericks look for their first win of the 2021-22 season by traveling to Toronto to play the Raptors on Saturday. The matchup will come as the second night of a back-to-back for Toronto, which crushed Boston on Friday.

    The Mavs are looking to erase their flat season debut that resulted in a 113-87 blowout defeat in the hands of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. As a team, Dallas shot only 33 percent from the field, and through three quarters, star Luka Doncic had more turnovers (five) than baskets (four).

    Look for the Mavs to work on their rebounding after being outrebounded 55-50 by the Hawks. Kristaps Porzingis had just five in 29 minutes and Dwight Powell only four in 20 minutes. 

    History says this game will be a close one as 13 of the last 16 meetings have been decided by single digits with the home team winning seven of the last eight. 

    The game also marks the first time Doncic plays against fellow Slovenian Goran Dragic, after their fourth-place finish in the 2021 Summer Olympics. Goran did not participate in international competition this year but was teammates with Doncic during the 2017 EuroBasket.

    INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Not yet released

    For Toronto; Pascal Siakim OUT (labrum surgery)

    FLASHBACK: Dallas and Toronto split the 2020-21 season series (1-1).

    Recommended Articles

    Kristaps Porzingis, Dalas Mavericks
    Play

    Will "Terrible" End In Toronto? GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Raptors

    The Dallas Mavericks look for their first win of the 2021-22 season.

    just now
    IMG_6379
    Play

    LISTEN: Should Mavs Trade For Kyrie Irving?

    On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by former ESPN analyst and Dallas Mavericks enthusiast Will Cain to discuss the team's opening night loss to the Hawks, adjustments that need to be made going forward, whether the Mavs should try to make a trade for controversial Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, and much more!

    10 hours ago
    dragic doncic close
    Play

    Why'd Raptors Just Bench Luka Pal Dragic?

    Dallas Mavericks Offseason Tracker: The roster moves and more, from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on down throughout the NBA season

    13 hours ago

    FUN FACT: Dallas center Dwight Powell is a Toronto native and has represented the Canadian national team in international competitions.

    ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point favorites over the Raptors on FanDuel.

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-1) at TORONTO RAPTORS (1-1).

    WHEN: Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    NEXT: The Mavericks' first regular-season game is Oct. 21 against the Atlanta Hawks.

    FINAL WORD Doncic after the Mavs' messy first game:

    “It was a terrible game. We couldn’t make nothing. But 81 to go.”

    Kristaps Porzingis, Dalas Mavericks
    News

    Will "Terrible" End In Toronto? GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Raptors

    just now
    IMG_6379
    Mavs Step Back Podcast

    LISTEN: Should Mavs Trade For Kyrie Irving?

    10 hours ago
    dragic doncic close
    News

    Why'd Raptors Just Bench Luka Pal Dragic?

    13 hours ago
    dirk-nowitzki
    News

    Dirk Reveals "Favorite" Player in NBA 75 Interview

    17 hours ago
    35A331D5-4ABA-415A-BADD-92A595EEA5C8
    News

    Dorian Finney-Smith: Worst & Best-Case Scenarios

    17 hours ago
    87A9F998-F8AC-46C1-9312-213E107F4A1A
    News

    Mavs Opening Blowout: How It Could’ve Been Worse

    20 hours ago
    C722C22B-5D82-44B5-9734-44BDB963D090
    News

    Hawks Crush Mavs: Luka & Trae Deliver Messages

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_15608902-e1634827024325.jpg
    Mavs Step Back Podcast

    LISTEN: What Went Wrong In Mavs' Blowout Loss at Hawks?

    Oct 22, 2021