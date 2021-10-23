Will ‘Terrible’ End In Toronto? GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Raptors

The Dallas Mavericks look for their first win of the 2021-22 season.

The Dallas Mavericks look for their first win of the 2021-22 season by traveling to Toronto to play the Raptors on Saturday. The matchup will come as the second night of a back-to-back for Toronto, which crushed Boston on Friday.

The Mavs are looking to erase their flat season debut that resulted in a 113-87 blowout defeat in the hands of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. As a team, Dallas shot only 33 percent from the field, and through three quarters, star Luka Doncic had more turnovers (five) than baskets (four).

Look for the Mavs to work on their rebounding after being outrebounded 55-50 by the Hawks. Kristaps Porzingis had just five in 29 minutes and Dwight Powell only four in 20 minutes.

History says this game will be a close one as 13 of the last 16 meetings have been decided by single digits with the home team winning seven of the last eight.

The game also marks the first time Doncic plays against fellow Slovenian Goran Dragic, after their fourth-place finish in the 2021 Summer Olympics. Goran did not participate in international competition this year but was teammates with Doncic during the 2017 EuroBasket.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Not yet released

For Toronto; Pascal Siakim OUT (labrum surgery)

FLASHBACK: Dallas and Toronto split the 2020-21 season series (1-1).

FUN FACT: Dallas center Dwight Powell is a Toronto native and has represented the Canadian national team in international competitions.

ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point favorites over the Raptors on FanDuel.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-1) at TORONTO RAPTORS (1-1).

WHEN: Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

FINAL WORD Doncic after the Mavs' messy first game:

“It was a terrible game. We couldn’t make nothing. But 81 to go.”