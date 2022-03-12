NBA Rumors: Mavs Free Agency Suitors For Knicks' Mitchell Robinson?

The Dallas Mavericks are among teams that are already being linked to New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson ahead of his free agency.

With the Dallas Mavericks making the decision to part with Kristaps Porzingis midseason with the trade return not netting a center, the team has lacked a regular rim protection option to deploy.

The mobility of Dwight Powell has been an asset for the Mavericks' defense. However, if they do seek to pursue more of a shot blocking and rebounding threat, one option that has been floated is Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports Mitchell Robinson Guards Joel Embiid Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Mitchell Robinson Blocks Luka Doncic Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Mitchell Robinson vs. Grizzlies

It has been a solid season for Robinson with the Knicks. In 61 appearances, he's posted averages of 8.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game. He's doing so while converting at a 76.9 percent clip from the floor.

Since the Knicks opted to exercise his fourth-year team-option on his rookie contract, he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as opposed to being restricted.

Robinson is set to be a free agent in the offseason, and according to New York Daily News’ Stefon Bondy on the HoopsHype podcast, the Dallas Mavericks already have been linked as potential suitors.

There are significant limitations the Mavericks face when evaluating their outlook of acquiring Robinson. Given the desire to keep Jalen Brunson is a factor, Dallas is already $1.9 million from the tax apron before getting a new deal done with him and cannot cross that threshold in a sign-and-trade for Robinson.

Some have floated the idea of a double sign-and-trade involving Brunson and Robinson given the Knicks' interest in Brunson. Even if the Mavericks were to theoretically part with Brunson in a double sign-and-trade, they still would not be allowed to cross that tax apron and acquire a player using a sign-and-trade.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson vs. Kings Soobum Im/USA Today Sports Jalen Brunson Drives Against Tony Snell Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson vs. Knicks

While catching lobs from Luka Doncic would surely be appealing to Robinson, he will have other suitors vying for his services that could pay him the projected $12-13 million salary NBA executives view him as being likely to receive on his next contract. The Mavericks would be limited to offering Taxpayer MLE, which is substantially lower per year.

There are alternative options the Mavericks could pursue given the restrictive nature of Robinson requiring a sign-and-trade to land with a new team in the offseason. Richaun Holmes is one option that comes to mind given his diminished outlook with the Sacramento Kings after the Domantas Sabonis trade.