Mavs Seek Rim Protector: Could Anthony Davis Be Trade Target?

The Dallas Mavericks have repeatedly made it clear they will emphasize adding a rim protector in the offseason. There will be plenty of options to pursue to address this need.

There's been no shortage of names floated as potential options in speculation. Between Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner, Christian Wood, and Mo Bamba, there's been players within all kinds of contract levels and trade values floated.

When identifying one "no-brainer" trade target for each NBA team, Bleacher Report identified Anthony Davis for the Mavericks. The rim protection boost was featured and the ability to tap into top-10 player potential alongside Luka Doncic was highlighted as a rationale for such a move.

Remember that layup parade the Dallas Mavericks allowed in their conference finals loss to the Golden State Warriors? That'd be a thing of the past with Anthony Davis installed as their new center. The AD caveat of "health permitting" applies, of course. Dallas might be hesitant to embrace another injury-prone center so soon after terminating the Kristaps Porzingis experience, but the upside Davis brings on both ends would be well worth the gamble. We're talking about a guy widely regarded as a top-10 player as recently as a year ago, not to mention someone who'd also scratch that "Luka Doncic needs a second superstar" itch.

It would not be easy for the Mavericks to pull off a potential trade for Davis if they sought to do so. The Lakers parted with a massive haul to acquire him from the New Orleans Pelicans with the thought he'd be their franchise cornerstone after LeBron James retires.

Davis is coming off a 2021-22 season that featured him appearing in 40 of the Lakers' 82 games. He averaged 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks. He shot 53.2 percent from the floor but his 3-point percentage regressed to just 18.6 percent.

There is no denying how talented of a player Davis is and that his presence as a rim roller alongside Luka Doncic in a heavy pick-and-roll oriented half-court offense would be highly effective. However, his jump shooting regression, inability to stay healthy, and unwillingness to anchor the five spot take away from his value.

