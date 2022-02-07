Skip to main content

'Digging Deep': Doncic's Triple-Double Helps Mavs Overcome Foul Trouble in Thrilling Win Over Hawks

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were able to keep their positive momentum rolling on Sunday night with a thrilling, hard-fought win over Trae Young the Atlanta Hawks.

Coming off of an impressive come-from-behind win against the Philadelphia 76ers to end a two-game skid, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks looked to keep the positive momentum rolling against Trae Young and the surging Atlanta Hawks. After battling foul trouble through most of the night, the Mavs were ultimately able to pull out a 103-94 win.

After being called for a very questionable fifth foul at the very beginning of the third quarter, Doncic was forced to sit for pretty much the entire period. However, Dallas was able to dig deep with its reserves and keep the game intact until Doncic was able to return in the final quarter to finish things off.

USATSI_17631085
USATSI_17631091
USATSI_17631093
USATSI_17631094
USATSI_17631096

Doncic ended up notching the 45th triple-double of his career with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in just 27 minutes. He shot 6-of-17 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Out of all the 2018 NBA draftees in the game tonight, Jalen Brunson, who was the 33rd pick in that draft, performed better than any of them. Brunson battled his own foul trouble, but finished with a team-high-tying 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from deep. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in his 30 minutes of play.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17631097
Play

'Digging Deep': Doncic's Triple-Double Helps Mavs Overcome Foul Trouble in Thrilling Win Over Hawks

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were able to keep their positive momentum rolling on Sunday night with a thrilling, hard-fought win over Trae Young the Atlanta Hawks.

15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
USATSI_15526716
Play

'Finding Middle Ground': Mavs & Hawks Can Make a John Collins Trade Work

The Dallas Mavericks have apparently shifted their NBA trade deadline focuses towards looking for a stretch-four to pair next to Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt. Atlanta Hawks' John Collins would be an excellent fit.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_15558549_168388359_lowres
Play

‘Must-See TV’ Luka & Trae Clash: GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Hawks

Trae Young and Luka Doncic are always must-see TV, and the Dallas Mavericks look to keep positive momentum rolling against the Atlanta Hawks.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Reggie Bullock has been on an absolute tear ever since Tim Hardaway Jr. went down with a foot injury that required surgery. That continued in a big way on Sunday night as Bullock put up 22 points of his own while shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 6-of-10 from deep. Bullock hit big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter to help Dallas put this game to bed. Bullock's nine rebounds was second only to Doncic.

Although Trae Young posted a 17-point, 11-assist double-double, he only shot 6-of-19 from the field in 37 minutes. Atlanta was led by John Collins, who the Mavs are apparently trying to trade for before the NBA trade deadline. Collins finished with a team-high 22 points and 18 rebounds while shooting 10-of-20 from the field. Do the Mavs have enough in the asset cabinet to acquire that kind of frontcourt talent? We only have four more days before we find out.

Next up, the Mavs will take on the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Center on Tuesday in what will be their fourth game of the current six-game home stand. This one will also be Dallas' final game before the NBA trade deadline buzzer. Pistons' forward Jerami Grant has been connected to the Mavs in trade rumors over the last month, so naturally we'll be looking to see if anything comes of that.

USATSI_17631097
News

'Digging Deep': Doncic's Triple-Double Helps Mavs Overcome Foul Trouble in Thrilling Win Over Hawks

15 minutes ago
USATSI_15526716
News

'Finding Middle Ground': Mavs & Hawks Can Make a John Collins Trade Work

5 hours ago
USATSI_15558549_168388359_lowres
News

‘Must-See TV’ Luka & Trae Clash: GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Hawks

10 hours ago
kemba kings
News

Can Mavs Get Buddy, Richaun Holmes & Kemba? NBA Trade Tracker

12 hours ago
USATSI_13914899
News

'Everybody Wins': Mavs, Kings & Knicks 3-Way Trade Proposal; Who Says No?

17 hours ago
1,286 (2)
News

LISTEN: NBA GOAT; Where Do Nowitzki & Other Mavs Rank?

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_17621352
News

NBA Salary Cap Going Up; How it Affects Doncic & Mavs

Feb 5, 2022
9273D684-FD2D-4201-AFEE-04848121D881
News

Mavs Trade for CJ McCollum Would Help Luka Doncic Erase Errors

Feb 5, 2022