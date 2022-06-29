NBA Free Agency: Mavs Betting Odds Favorites to Sign Mo Bamba, Victor Oladipo?

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison isn’t going to sit around and mope about potentially losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks.

Although the Dallas Mavericks are disappointed that they likely won’t be able to keep Jalen Brunson from joining the New York Knicks in free agency tomorrow, the good news is that they’ve had multiple days to pivot to other potential options.

Rumors are starting to swirl with a little more than 24 hours left until the free agency bell rings, and according to SportsBetting.ag, the Mavs appear to be the betting favorites to land some key names if they end up not re-signing with their current teams.

Victor Oladipo (+250)

Oladipo only played eight regular season games for the Miami Heat this year, but in those games he averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from 3-point range. In the playoffs, though, Oladipo’s efficiency plummeted to 36.8 percent overall and 27.4 percent from deep.

If the Mavs could get more of that small sample size regular-season season production from Oladipo, his production paired with a potential signing of Goran Dragic could ease the pain of losing Brunson.

Full Odds:

Dallas Mavericks +250

Los Angeles Lakers +300

Golden State Warriors +350

Washington Wizards +400

Denver Nuggets +500

Detroit Pistons +600

New York Knicks +700

San Antonio Spurs +800

Mo Bamba (+300)

Bamba has been linked to the Mavs in rumors before, and now more than ever, it might make the most sense for Dallas to finally bring him aboard if he’s open to being flexible with his role. Bamba averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for Orlando.

The Mavs likely don’t envision a starting lineup that features both Christian Wood and Bamba, but if Bamba is willing to come off the bench as a sixth-man, rim-protecting big, perhaps they can make it work.

Full Odds:

Dallas Mavericks +300

Los Angeles Lakers +350

Milwaukee Bucks +400

Chicago Bulls +450

Brooklyn Nets +500

Miami Heat +600

Detroit Pistons +700

New York Knicks +800

Portland Trail Blazers +900

Kevon Looney (+250)

The Mavs have seen firsthand how effective Looney can be, as he helped the Golden State Warriors eliminate Dallas in the Western Conference finals. In the five-game series, Looney gave Dallas’ bigs fits, averaging 10.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting an incredible 70.6 percent from the field.

The Warriors are still the overwhelming favorite to re-sign Looney, but no one could blame the Mavs for making an attempt to steal him anyway given their big man situation this year.

Full Odds:

Dallas Mavericks +250

Washington Wizards +300

Sacramento Kings +350

Charlotte Hornets +400

Detroit Pistons +500

New York Knicks +600

Minnesota Timberwolves +700

Los Angeles Lakers +800

The Mavs are also in the betting odds mix for other free agents, including Zach LaVine (7th), Bradley Beal (8th), Collin Sexton (5th), Mitchell Robinson (6th), Miles Bridges (7th), Bobby Portis (5th) and Malik Monk (3rd).

There are many different ways the Mavs could go after they lose Brunson. Not only could the Mavs make a few free agency waves, but trade opportunities will be another thing to keep an eye on. If we’ve learned anything from Mavs GM Nico Harrison in his first year on the job, it’s that he’s not just going to sit back and watch the action unfold … he’s going to try to forge his way into it.