NBA Free Agency: Mavs Betting Odds Favorites to Sign Mo Bamba, Victor Oladipo?
Although the Dallas Mavericks are disappointed that they likely won’t be able to keep Jalen Brunson from joining the New York Knicks in free agency tomorrow, the good news is that they’ve had multiple days to pivot to other potential options.
Rumors are starting to swirl with a little more than 24 hours left until the free agency bell rings, and according to SportsBetting.ag, the Mavs appear to be the betting favorites to land some key names if they end up not re-signing with their current teams.
Victor Oladipo (+250)
Oladipo only played eight regular season games for the Miami Heat this year, but in those games he averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from 3-point range. In the playoffs, though, Oladipo’s efficiency plummeted to 36.8 percent overall and 27.4 percent from deep.
If the Mavs could get more of that small sample size regular-season season production from Oladipo, his production paired with a potential signing of Goran Dragic could ease the pain of losing Brunson.
Full Odds:
Dallas Mavericks +250
Los Angeles Lakers +300
Golden State Warriors +350
Washington Wizards +400
Denver Nuggets +500
Detroit Pistons +600
New York Knicks +700
San Antonio Spurs +800
Mo Bamba (+300)
Bamba has been linked to the Mavs in rumors before, and now more than ever, it might make the most sense for Dallas to finally bring him aboard if he’s open to being flexible with his role. Bamba averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for Orlando.
The Mavs likely don’t envision a starting lineup that features both Christian Wood and Bamba, but if Bamba is willing to come off the bench as a sixth-man, rim-protecting big, perhaps they can make it work.
Full Odds:
Dallas Mavericks +300
Los Angeles Lakers +350
Milwaukee Bucks +400
Chicago Bulls +450
Brooklyn Nets +500
Miami Heat +600
Detroit Pistons +700
New York Knicks +800
Portland Trail Blazers +900
Kevon Looney (+250)
The Mavs have seen firsthand how effective Looney can be, as he helped the Golden State Warriors eliminate Dallas in the Western Conference finals. In the five-game series, Looney gave Dallas’ bigs fits, averaging 10.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting an incredible 70.6 percent from the field.
The Warriors are still the overwhelming favorite to re-sign Looney, but no one could blame the Mavs for making an attempt to steal him anyway given their big man situation this year.
Full Odds:
Dallas Mavericks +250
Washington Wizards +300
Sacramento Kings +350
Charlotte Hornets +400
Detroit Pistons +500
New York Knicks +600
Minnesota Timberwolves +700
Los Angeles Lakers +800
The Mavs are also in the betting odds mix for other free agents, including Zach LaVine (7th), Bradley Beal (8th), Collin Sexton (5th), Mitchell Robinson (6th), Miles Bridges (7th), Bobby Portis (5th) and Malik Monk (3rd).
There are many different ways the Mavs could go after they lose Brunson. Not only could the Mavs make a few free agency waves, but trade opportunities will be another thing to keep an eye on. If we’ve learned anything from Mavs GM Nico Harrison in his first year on the job, it’s that he’s not just going to sit back and watch the action unfold … he’s going to try to forge his way into it.