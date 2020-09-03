DALLAS - Dirk Nowitzki is a popular guy.

A year ago, DallasBasketball.com broke the story detailing Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's desire to have the retired icon Nowitzki join the organization in a capacity as a minority owner.

In an interview with our Dalton Trigg on the subject, Cuban said, "Absolutely. I'll have the convo with Dirk in the future. There is a lot of things involved to make it all work. But it would be awesome."

Dirk with an ownership stake in this team - the only team he's ever known - is a nice fit. No single person is more synonymous with the Mavericks than Nowitzki, so such a business partnership would be a coup for Cuban and the Mavs, and would befit their personal friendship as well.

But Dirk has other friends. Like Steve Nash. Who is now involved in another team.

Nash on Thursday was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. And according to Marc Stein, Nashie's attempts to build a staff included a call to Nowitzki.

The way Stein tells it, Dirk declined, not wishing to dive in so deeply into real work just one year following his retirement.

For Mavs fans, it's going to be weird watching Nash coach the Nets; he still in some ways feels like a part of this organization, and yet of course, he moved on long ago and now at this point in his career moving on to Brooklyn makes fine sense.

But for Mavs fans ... Dirk Nowitzki moving on to Brooklyn makes no sense at all - not near as much sense as Mark Cuban making sure to hurry and have that "convo'' about cementing Dirk's position with the Mavs, in some capacity.