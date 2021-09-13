Mavs Ex Cedric Ceballos on COVID Battle

September 13, 2021
Mavs Update: Cedric Ceballos on Health After COVID Battle

After an exhausting battle with the COVID-19 virus, former Mavs star Cedric Ceballos has given an update the status of his health
Author:

After his recent hospitalization due to is COVID-19 diagnosis, Former Dallas Mavericks star player and Mavs broadcaster Cedric Ceballos updated the state of his health on Monday.

The good news for Ceballos is that he is no longer infected with the virus, after testing negative in his most recent test. 

"Hello family and friends, giving an UPDATE on my health situation," Ceballos said in a tweet. "I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that.

Unfortunately, that was the end of the good news from the former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Contest champion, who is still suffering from debilitating side effects from his battle with the virus. 

"I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet, so PLEASE no phone calls, it’s too much work and hard to understand me," Ceballos said. "I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end. Continue to be nice to one another and I pray we will talk soon."

Ceballos' business manager, Rodney Gee, also released a statement last week thanking the supporters of the former NBA star. 

As the nation has had to deal with the significant changes and risks associated with COVID-19, our client Cedric Ceballos is adjusting amid his own positive results. Healing and continuing to rest, his main concern has been the well-being of family, friends, and anyone that he may have come in contact with during his non-symptomatic period. 

Fans and relationships with brands and other individuals that do business with Ceballos are at the forefront when making decisions on how we move forward during this time. Most importantly, Cedric is resting and focusing on getting in optimal health so that he may return to business as usual. 

We appreciate the prayers and the outpouring of support during this difficult time. 

