The Mavs have a partnership with ProFitX, a software company that provides access to real-time financial and performance insights. It values Christian Wood's current play at $26.2 million.

With the help of Jalen Brunson, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals last season. There was a sense that the Mavs had found Luka Doncic's "co-pilot" for the long term, but instead, Brunson left to join the New York Knicks in free agency.

The Mavs had to replace Brunson's scoring production in the offseason, and their efforts began using a trade with the Houston Rockets to acquire Christian Wood. The versatile big man has thrived since the deal, whether in a sixth-man role or when starting alongside Doncic.

In 35 games, Wood has averaged 17.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in just 27.8 minutes per game. He's doing so while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from 3-point range. It has proven to be an effective trade for the Mavs to add an All-Star caliber player for such a low cost.

"For us to trade for him, to have him start coming off the bench, I thought he killed that role for us as the sixth man," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said of Wood's impact in different roles this season. "Now being able to start, he's also checked that box and is killing that. ... He's helped us on both ends of the floor."

After a possible season-ending injury to Maxi Kleber, in addition to the ineffectiveness of JaVale McGee, the Mavs have started Wood over the last nine games. He's averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks during this span, with his continued defensive growth being on display.

Dallas has recorded a 7-1 record in eight games that Wood has started alongside Doncic, including a seven-game winning streak — the longest since the team's 2010-11 title season. The success has occurred despite much of the team's top defenders being sidelined due to injuries.

"I think I had a slow start defensively. I just had to learn the defensive concepts, earn my team's trust defensively — earn my coaches' trust defensively. I'm doing that as of late," Wood said of his defensive growth.

Wood's commitment to defense has been fueling a surge in his production as a shot blocker and general defensive anchor. Not only is he averaging 2.9 blocks over this eight game stretch he's started, but opponents are shooting just 48.8 precent against him on attempts within six-feet of the rim, which ranks third among 28 players with 50+ FGA in this span.

In the 604 minutes that Doncic and Wood have shared the floor, the Mavs produced a 120.0 offensive rating, a 112.8 defensive rating, and a 7.1 net rating. The two standouts have formed a lethal pick-and-roll combination that can counter any defensive coverage, whether the opposition is deploying a drop, switching, or blitzing. With Wood continuing to grow as a rim protector, the floor of the group is only improving. It doesn't hurt that both players have been developing strong chemistry on and off the court.

"Sometimes it's hard to be with me on the court probably. "I just want to win. But (Wood) appreciates that, he never gets mad," Doncic said of his relationship with Wood. "He listens to me, I listen to him. It's working great."

With Wood on the floor, Doncic has a threat that better keeps the defense honest, which has been integral in his recent historic run. He's averaging 38.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.5 assists during the eight games he's played alongside Wood since his emergence into the Mavs' starting lineup. None of Doncic's teammates have made more field goals (76) than Wood this season.