Although the Dallas Mavericks’ 2022-23 season won’t tip-off until Oct. 19, fans have had the privilege of watching superstar Luka Doncic display his “Luka Magic” for the Slovenian national team at EuroBasket 2022.

After a disappointing upset loss to Bosnia on Sunday, Slovenia bounced back with back-to-back wins vs. Germany and France this week to secure the top spot in Group B. Doncic scored a 47 points in the win over France, which was the second-highest point total in EuroBasket history.

On Thursday, Mavs radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein joined Dalton Trigg on the Mavs Step Back Podcast to recap Doncic’s incredible international performances this summer, as well as what to expect from him heading into the new season.

From there, Cooperstein dishes on a variety of other Mavs-related topics, including: why he’s excited about the Christian Wood trade, why the team isn’t in a big rush to address the secondary playmaking need, Tyler Dorsey’s path back to the NBA, the Mavs’ front office preparing for their next big trade in the next year or so, and much, much more.

Also, the Mavs signed versatile big man Maxi Kleber to a three-year, $33 million contract extension on Thursday. Cooperstein explains why this is a win-win deal for both sides going forward. After shooting just 39.8 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3-point range in the regular season last year, Kleber more than made up for it in the Mavs’ postseason run to the Western Conference Finals, as he shot 50.9 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from deep in the playoffs.

You can listen to the entire episode below:

If you want to be notified as soon as a new episode drops, be sure to subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.