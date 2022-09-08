NBA 2K23: List of Mavs' Roster Ratings

You know you're getting dangerously close to the start of the next season when NBA 2K releases player ratings for the newest edition of their game.

All Dallas Mavericks players' ratings for NBA 2K23, which will be released on Friday, Sept. 9, have been revealed. Some are exactly what you'd expect, and some are just downright disrespectful. Let's take a look at how 2K views the Mavs' roster:

Unsurprisingly, Doncic made the top of the Mavs' list. Overall, he's the seventh-best player in the game, ranking behind Nikola Jokic (96), Steph Curry (96), Joel Embiid (96), Kevin Durant (96), LeBron James (96) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (97).

As for the rest of the Mavs' roster? Well, we think things could've been evaluated a little better. For example, if Dinwiddie and Wood are going to be ranked in the 80s, then Finney-Smith should definitely be ranked in that tier given his overall importance to the team's success. It also seems pretty crazy to have Bullock, who is arguably Dallas' second-best 3-and-D player, ranked just one point ahead of Green and Bertans.

Although it's just a video game and these ratings ultimately don't matter, you can tell how little attention the creators of the game pay to teams like the Mavs based on these things. Ratings for rookie guard Jaden Hardy and two-way contract player Tyler Dorsey have yet to be revealed.

After 12 years, the 2K franchise is bringing back one of its most legendary gameplay features – The Jordan Challenge, where gamers can re-create some of Michael Jordan's most iconic moments.

