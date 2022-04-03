Skip to main content

Spurs Star Ginobili to Hall of Fame; Dirk Next?

When is Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki eligible to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame?

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced 13 inductees in the Class of 2022. The NBA luminaries among the group included Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway Sr. and George Karl. 

The Mavericks share a few connections with this year's group. For starters, Hardaway was a member of the Mavericks in 2001. He played 54 games and averaged 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs
Ginobili spent his entire career with San Antonio Spurs, a longtime fierce rival of the Mavericks in the 2000s. Ginobili starred for the Spurs and for his native Argentina.

“It’s one in tens of millions,” Ginobili said. “The odds are very, very slim and it just happened to me. I don’t know what happened, but I was the one.

“I happen to be an important part of two very iconic teams of those couple decades of both FIBA and with the NBA. Incredibly lucky and fortunate to be a part of those two.”

Ginobili is the most accomplished player of the NBA inducted in the 2022 class. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. 

After 16 seasons in the NBA, Ginobili was a four-time champion in addition to being a two-time All-Star and two-time member of the All-NBA third team. 

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks, 2011 NBA Finals, Miami Heat
There are a lot of household names eligible to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame beginning in 2023, including Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade.

Given the incredible career Nowitzki had, there is no doubt he will be a first-ballot inductee. The greatest player in Dallas franchise history already received a jersey retirement and a statue

