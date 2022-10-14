The Dallas Mavericks and their fans are going to have an extra special Merry Christmas this year…

The Mavs announced plans to unveil a statue outside of the American Airlines Center to honor Dirk Nowitzki earlier this summer, and on Friday, the team announced the unveiling is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. before their Christmas Day matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Dirk has done so much for the game and for our city,” Mavs Governor Mark Cuban said. “And to show our appreciation, we want to ensure his legacy and his jump shot will forever be remembered in Dallas.”



The unveiling ceremony will be limited to credential invited guests, and Nowitzki Way will be closed to traffic, which is where the general public can participate.

Fans that will be attending the game will have a chance to watch the ceremony on the jumbotron inside the arena, and doors will open at 10 a.m. to enter. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the ceremony will also be available on mavs.com.

The Mavs previously had retired Nowitzki's No. 41 jersey number and also named 'Nowitzki Way', a nearby street to the American Airlines Center, after the former superstar.

Nowitzki continues to serve in a special advisory role to Mavs Governor Mark Cuban and consistently is an attendee at the team's practices. It's rare for a player to make such a substantial impact on a franchise and community during their playing career, then continue to do so even in retirement. His foundation recently brought back the Celebrity Tennis Classic at SMU to benefit local area children.

The Mavs are offering a Holiday Game Pack ticket plan that includes the Christmas Day matchup against the Lakers. It can be purchased at mavs.com/holiday. The ticket pack goes on sale Oct. 19 and includes the following games: Nov. 16 (vs. Houston Rockets), Dec. 12 (vs. Oklahoma City Thunder), and Dec. 25 (vs. Los Angeles Lakers).

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.