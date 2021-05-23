Mavs Donuts: The NBA Playoffs Are 'Luka Doncic Time'

Saturday’s Game 1 result: Dallas Mavericks 113, Los Angeles Clippers 103 ... and we've got Mavs Sunday Donuts

DONUT 1: UNIQUE UPSET The Mavs pulled the implausible: Winning a road playoff game in which Luka Doncic (31 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) scored only one point in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers – rightfully so – double-teamed the ball out of his hands down the stretch but Doncic made the savvy passes and teammates Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith made the resulting open 3-pointers.

The Mavs won because of their supplemental scoring.

FISH COLUMN: Luka As 'The Head Of The Snake' In Game 1 Win

Doncic, of course, did most of his triple-double damage in the first 36 minutes. But he still dominated this game, without having to score.

For the Clippers, that has to be ominous.

DONUT 2: FIRST, FINALLY The Mavs have their first playoff series lead since Vince Carter’s iconic corner buzzer-beater put them up 2-1 on the Spurs in 2014.

DONUT 3: CRAFTY CARLISLE The Mavs started Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.

How many times did that unit start during the 72-game regular season? Zero.

When you when, of course, it’s not overthinking it. It’s genius.

DONUT 4: HOMESICK, ALREADY It took exactly one and half quarters for me to miss Mavs’ hometown TV voices Mark Followill and Derek Harper. I’m already nauseous at former Mav-turned-ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson calling him “Playoff Rondo” and complimenting a player for “going downhill.” I know, I know. It's an in-vogue thing to say. But ... No, my man, the court is not tilted.

Worse, Jefferson played on the 2015 Mavs team which Rondo literally quit on.

“I was on that team in Dallas with Rondo and … we’re just gonna skip over that time,'' he said.

Wait, why?!

Just for fun, play-by-play man Dave Pasch referred to Mavs coach Rick Carlisle as “R.C.” That’s a new one. And, far as I know, not an approved one.

DONUT 5: FITTING FORMULA Same as it ever was, the Mavs win when they make their 3-pointers. They are now 34-0 when they have a better 3-point percentage than their opponent.

In Game 1, they made 17 3s and shot 47 percent to the Clippers’ 11 and 27 percent.

Stating the obvious: The Mavs will not lose a game in this series – maybe in the postseason – when they made 17 triples.

DONUT 6: CHARITABLE CLIPPERS L.A. was the NBA’s No. 1-shooting team during the regular season – free throws and 3-pointers. But, let’s face it, they were horrid Saturday afternoon. They missed 29 of their 40 3-pointers (11 by Leonard and Paul George) and in the fourth quarter Kawhi (one), Rondo (two) and Marcus Morris (two) all missed free throws.

DONUT 7: KLEBER, KILLED Kleber channeled his inner Shawn Bradley late in the third quarter when Kawhi Leonard posterized him with a monstrous, one-handed dunk that left the Mavs’ center on his butt and the understated Leonard coming as close as he will to a hint of taunting.

Ouch.

Of course, other Clippers did sort of taunt. It does seem that is simply part of what they do. Win or lose.

DONUT 8: SAVING HIS BEST FOR LAST Porzingis was bad for most of the game. But he aggressively used his size and athleticism to score four crucial points on two big fourth-quarter possessions. With the shot clock at six on an inbounds, he posted up a smaller defender in the lane, was fouled, and made both free throws.

He later put the game away, taking a pass from Finney-Smith from a Luka double-team and dunking over Leonard.

Said KP, who shot just 4-of-13 (and just 1-of-5 from the arc): "I had an off-night, and we were still able to get the win. ... I'm sure they're going to make some adjustments, but we're also going to get better."

DONUT 9: CLIPPERS CUTOUTS? There were hundred of cardboard cutout “fans” at Staples Center, which is soooo 2020. Approximately 12,000 will be in American Airlines Center for Game 3 Friday night.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavs vs. Clippers Full Playoff Schedule

The Clippers will play more home games in this series, but definitely do not have home-court advantage.

DONUT 10: REBOUNDING The Mavs are now 12-4 this season after 10-plus-point losses. They were blown out in the regular-season finale by Minnesota. The Mavs are nothing if not resilient.

DONUT 11: STARTING STRONG The Mavs improved to 28-0 when leading after the first quarter. It’s a stat that seems meaningless, until it keeps clicking.

DONUT 12: THE FINAL WORD Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has to be worried. When he played Luka straight up early, the Mavs’ star made him pay with five 3-pointers and 31 points. When he double-teamed Luka late, Doncic patiently probed and calmly found open teammates.

If Jalen Brunson, Finney-Smith and Hardaway Jr. are going to combine for 54 points, the Mavs will be in pristine position to win their first playoff series since 2011. And yet ... Luka will be the reason.

Said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle of Luka: "This is his time of year, and he's one of the smartest basketball players you will ever meet at any age, at any level."