OFFICIAL: Dallas Mavs vs. Clippers Full Playoff Schedule Released

DALLAS - Get those calendars out, the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers full first round playoff series schedule has been released.

The No. 4 Clippers have home-court advantage against the No. 5 Mavericks. The playoff series begins Saturday in L.A., with a tip-off time of 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. It is a rematch after the Clippers eliminated the Mavericks in six games in the first round of the bubble playoffs last summer. Dallas is looking to win its first playoff series since taking home the title in 2011.

Here is the schedule in its entirety:

Game 1- Saturday, May 22 at LA Clippers- 3:30 p.m. CT- ESPN

Game 2- Tuesday, May 25 at LA Clippers- 9:30 p.m. CT- NBA TV

Game 3- Friday, May 28 at Dallas- 8:30 p.m. CT- ESPN

Game 4- Sunday, May 30 at Dallas- 8:30 p.m. CT- TNT

Game 5- Wednesday, June 2 at LA Clippers- if necessary

Game 6- Friday, June 4 at Dallas- if necessary

Game 7- Sunday, June 6 at LA Clippers- if necessary

"It was extremely important for us to get that first experience, just to understand what the intensity's like and what's the emotional and mental state you're in when you go into the playoffs," Kristaps Porzingis said of the Mavs' rematch with the Clippers, after making his playoffs debut last season the the Orlando bubble.

"Each game, it's like life or death."

This season, the Mavs finished with a 42-30 record and L.A. finished 47-25.

How to watch? For the national broadcast, ESPN and TNT cover Games 1, 3 and 4 and NBA TV broadcasts Game 2. All non-ABC games will also be broadcasted locally on Bally Sports Southwest. ESPN 103.3 is the local radio broadcast for every game.