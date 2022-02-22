'Stiff Competition': Can Mavs Dorian Finney-Smith Make An NBA All-Defensive Team?

It will be tough for Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith to get his foot in the door when it comes to NBA All-Defensive Team voting, but the effort he gives on a nightly basis for one of the league's top-5 defenses warrants some recognition.

The Dallas Mavericks have experienced significant improvement in their defensive execution compared to just a season ago. A key factor in their progression has been the contributions of Dorian Finney-Smith, who recently agreed to a four-year, $55.6 million contract extension.

After producing a 112.6 defensive rating (24th) during the 2020-21 season, the Mavericks have improved to a 107.2 defensive rating (5th) through the NBA All-Star break. They join the Cleveland Cavaliers as the only teams in the league to go from a bottom 10 defense last season to being ranked top five so far this season.

Finney-Smith is often seen doing the dirty work in ball screen coverage as the on-ball defender as well as having to guard multiple positions. His versatility, by playing multiple positions, has opened up key lineup combinations for head coach Jason Kidd as of late, too. Could Finney-Smith's defense be good enough to earn him a spot on one of the two NBA All-Defensive Teams? The Mavericks have already started campaigning for him.

Despite not having a true rim protector, the Mavericks have experienced strong success with Reggie Bullock and Finney-Smith on the wings since deploying both of them in the starting lineup.

While Finney-Smith has undoubtedly been a valuable element to this Mavericks defense, it's very challenging to be one of the few players that ultimately end up earning one of those 10 All-Defensive Team spots. Is there an outlook for Finney-Smith to outcompete the competition?

Last season, the forwards that earned All-Defensive First-Team honors included Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green while Bam Adebayo and Kawhi Leonard were on the All-Defensive Second-Team.

It's practically a lock for Antetokounmpo to get one of these spots, but Green likely hasn't played nearly enough games to earn it. Of course, Leonard may not even play in a single game all season and won't be in contention for one of those spots either.

Among the top options for some of the forward spots includes Mikal Bridges, Evan Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Robert Williams III. It appears unlikely that Finney-Smith will receive enough support to finish higher than enough of those names on the list to make the cut, but if he does surprise us by getting in, nobody can say he doesn't deserve the recognition.