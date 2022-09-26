Skip to main content

Mavs' Dorian Finney-Smith Not Being in NBA Top 100 is 'Major Oversight'

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith wasn't in ESPN's latest rankings of the top 100 NBA players.

Last week, ESPN released rankings of the top 100 players in the NBA. Three Dallas Mavericks made the cut, with Christian Wood (92), Spencer Dinwiddie (69) and Luka Doncic (3). 

Other players on the lost include former Mavs such as Seth Curry (96) and Kristaps Porzingis (86). 

One player overlooked was Mavs defensive star Dorian Finney-Smith

In a recent Q&A session on ESPN, Tim MacMahon suggested Finney-Smith as the one player most likely to outperform their recent rankings. 

"Not being ranked among the top 100 is a major oversight. I'd argue he's the Mavericks' second most valuable player behind Luka Doncic," MacMahon wrote. "He's one of the league's elite role players, the epitome of the 3-and-D prototype, a 6-foot-8 wing who guards elite scorers at every position, shoots 39% from 3-point range, and embraces being a role player."

Last season, Dorian Finney-Smith played a pivotal role in helping the Dallas Mavericks transform into a top-five defense.

Against the Utah Jazz, his defense helped Dallas win its first playoff series since 2011. Finney-Smith tallied seven steals in that first-round series, including four in Game 3.

Under coach Jason Kidd, he became the team's top defensive option, often called upon to guard the opponent's best players.  

Offensively, his 3-point shot took a step forward. For the season, he averaged 11 points on 39.5-percent shooting from the 3. 

During the final month of the season, he knocked down 53.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. 

So why was he not in the top 100?

It's really hard to pinpoint one reason. However, compared to other players, Finney-Smith has a case for inclusion on the list.

For example, Grant Williams (99) is a bench player for the Boston Celtics who averaged four fewer points than Finney-Smith. 

Another player ahead of Finney-Smith is Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Smith. The power forward has yet to play. 

Regardless of ranking, Finney-Smith has shown the ability to progress every season. That's all the matters for the Mavs and their fans. 

