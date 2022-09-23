Skip to main content

Mavs Starting Lineup: Can Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd Get it Right?

With training camp starting soon, Bleacher Report predicted every team's starting lineup.

The Dallas Mavericks finalized their training camp roster with the additions of Tyler Hall, McKinley Wright IV, D.J. Stewart Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye and Marcus Bingham Jr.

The roster is up to 20 players, with several in contention to make the team. However, Dallas fans could also keep an eye on the starting lineup. 

Back in June coach Jason Kidd threw out the possibility of Spencer Dinwiddie and JaVale McGee starting.

Assuming this holds, who might the other two starters be alongside Luka Doncic?

Some options include Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock. 

In a recent prediction of every team's starting lineup, Bleacher Report gave its stance on the Mavs starters. The Dallas prediction: 

PG: Luka Dončić

SG: Spencer Dinwiddie

SF: Tim Hardaway Jr.

PF: Dorian Finney-Smith

C: JaVale McGee

"Staggering Doncic and Dinwiddie would be wise as well, given that they're the only two reliable ball-handlers on the roster," Greg Swartz wrote. 

One surprise name on the list is Hardaway. Over the past couple of months, there has been plenty of speculation around Hardaway. 

Some reports have indicated the probability of Dallas trading Hardaway, who has three years left on his contract. Back in February, the Los Angeles Clippers showed significant interest in the sharpshooter. 

In contrast, other reports indicated that Hardaway could play a pivotal role in replacing Jalen Brunson's offensive production.

One surprise name not on the list includes Bullock. Last season, he started in 37 games averaging 9.7 points. His defense helped Dallas upset the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs.

It wouldn't be surprising if Kidd continues to roll with Bullock at the shooting guard position. 

And what about Wood? 

When Dallas traded for the former Houston Rockets big man, the idea was to pair him alongside Doncic, as the team tried to replace Brunson's production. This could change as ESPN's Tim MacMahon wrote: "The Mavs plan to feature Wood as a sixth man." 

Given Wood will be in the final year of his contract, it'll be interesting to see how he responds.

Assuming Wood and Bullock do come off the bench, that would be a stacked second team with two former starters.

Dallas fans catch the team's actual starting lineup on Oct. 19, as the Mavs face Phoenix in their season opener. 

