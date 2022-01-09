'Mavs Glue Guy': Finney-Smith Due a Dallas Pay Raise in Free Agency?

In a season marred with no shortage of injuries and COVID cases, the Dallas Mavericks have faced their fair share of ups and downs as a team. Lately, things have gone well, as the Mavs won five straight games and are fifth in the Western Conference.

Dorian Finney-Smith's impact has been one of the more consistent elements for the Mavericks in what has been the best season of his six-year NBA career. He's averaging single-season highs in points (10.5) and assists (2.0) while chipping in 4.8 rebounds per game, and his reputation as a Mavs 'glue guy' could earn him a lot more money during the offseason.

The level of play from Finney-Smith has only been getting better as the season has progressed. He's scored in double-figures in each of his last 12 outings, which has been by far the longest streak of games with at least ten points in his career.

During that span, Finney-Smith is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. With Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in and out of the lineup, that's been a vital part of the Mavs' success this season.

Finney-Smith has made his strongest impact on the Mavs' offense with his three-point shooting from the corners, where he's converted on 37-of-76 (48.7 percent) of his attempts this season. Teams that do not recover after tagging or helping are often pay the price for not getting out in time.

The respect that Finney-Smith commands as a corner three-point shooter has opened up opportunities for him to attack off the catch, where he can take advantage of an opposing defense scrambling to recover.

Although he's played well this season, there's certainly still room for improvement for Finney-Smith going forward. It starts with his shooting on the wings, where he's shooting a combined 28-of-101 (27.7 percent) from both sides of the floor. Increasing his shooting percentage from these spots is key, as they account for 52.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

The length and activity that Finney-Smith provides for the Mavericks on defense is often something that doesn't show in the box score, but has been vital in their turnaround on that end. As mentioned earlier, Finney-Smith is the definition of a 'glue guy.'

On the season, the Mavericks have posted a 107.1 defensive rating (5th) with Finney-Smith having played 1,223 of the team's 1,882 total minutes. No Mavs player has logged more time than him this season, and he's often guarding on of an opponent's key talents out on the perimeter and using his length in off-ball situations.

The defensive contributions Finney-Smith provides have been happening for quite some time now. Although there has been a need for more consistency in the scoring department, Finney-Smith has been more consistent overall this season than he's ever been.

The Mavericks will have a decision to make this summer in regards to Finney-Smith's future with the team, given that he will be an unrestricted free agent. Finney-Smith is playing his best basketball at just the right time, and he's making a case for a pay raise from his current team-friendly contract of $4 million per year.