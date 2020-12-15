Mavs Dream Dies; Giannis to Sign Bucks SuperMax

The Dallas Mavs Were Thought to Be 'First In Line for Giannis Antetokounmpo' Should He Become An NBA Free Agent - But Now He Plans To Sign the Milwaukee Bucks' SuperMax Offer

DALLAS - We have detailed in the recent past the deep relationship that exists between certain members of the Dallas Mavericks organization and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. We have also pointed out the obstacles that stand between a union between those two parties - most of all his present employer, the Milwaukee Bucks.

And now the Bucks have taken charge of the situation, as Giannis has announced he's accepting his employer's $228.2 million supermax offer.

"This is my home, this is my city,'' he writes on social media. "I'm blessed to be a part of the Bucks for the next five years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on - let's get it.''

A move away from Milwaukee could have happened in the NBA free agency period of 2021 when Antetokounmpo was due to become an unrestricted free agent. In theory, a move could still happen; the two-time MVP could somehow find his situation unsatisfactory.

But that would be nothing for potential suitor Dallas or any other team to bank on. Indeed, as we have stated before and stated often: There was never any reason to "stand pat'' now in anticipation of Giannis' move to Dallas in 2021.

Luka Doncic's presence will be a drawing card for other stars when the time is right.

Also in this space, we've reported that "It's not very sexy to report that the reigning MVP might stay in Milwaukee.'' But that was always going to be the inside track. And now Giannis is taking it.

The search to put into a Mavericks uniform a "third star'' (or something even better than that) will continue. Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis create a foundation for that in Dallas.

And "The Greek Freak'' in Milwaukee now will do the same for the Bucks.