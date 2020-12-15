Mavs Talk: ‘I'm Not In My Best Shape,’ Says Luka After Beating Bucks

Mavs Talk: ‘I'm Not In My Best Shape,’ Says Luka After Dropping 27 in Win 128-112 Over Giannis And Milwaukee in Preseason

On Monday night the Dallas Mavericks upheld their winning streak through their second preseason game, beating the Milwaukee bucks 128-112. Dallas star Luka Doncic finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. While Doncic impressed as usual, newcomer Josh Richardson performed well in his second game with the Mavericks, logging 23 points and seven rebounds.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle on Josh Richardson:

"Richardson played terrific both of these games. Love the way he's shooting the ball. Love the way he's picking up the reads."

Doncic on his conditioning:

“I mean, people on Twitter say every stuff ... But, it’s true I’m not in my best shape. I will get there for sure. But, you know, I’ve never been a muscular guy, so what can I say?”

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on rookie Josh Green:

"He's progressing and he's aggressive. He keeps a lot of risk out of the game. ... It was good to see Green knock in a couple of three-point shots."

Josh Richardson on his role:

"I think I bring leadership, I think I bring toughness, I think I bring some intangibles to this team. ... And I can hit shots.''

Tim Hardaway Jr. on a bounce-back second half:

"I think, just coming out at halftime, coach just said, 'Set a tone.'

Luka on the team chemistry going into the season:

"The chemistry is very good and we are going to do very well"

The Mavericks will travel back home for their final preseason game on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.