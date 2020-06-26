DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks performed some roster shuffling this week in preparation for their NBA trip to the bubble in Orlando, and Trey Burke is the pinpointed guy, with Willie Cauley-Stein opting out of continuing the COVID-19-delayed season. Amid speculation that former Mavs sharpshooter Ryan Broekhoff might get the call to return to the team - he and his family did, after all, pass on returning to Australia this year after being waived in February to instead buy a home in Dallas - Broekhoff has instead agreed to a contract for the remainder of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The move, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, sends the 29-year-old wing to the Sixers bench, where he spent most of his two seasons in Dallas. When he did play for coach Rick Carlisle, though, he exhibited skill as a perimeter shooter. He has converted 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts in his 59 NBA games played with the Mavs.

Broekhoff is from Melbourne, as is Ben Simmons, a star for a Sixers team that could use some help from the arc. The Sixers were, when the hiatus began on March 11, ranked just No. 19 in the NBA in made three-pointers and just 14th in three-point percentage.

The Mavs are 40-27 as they prepare to move to Orlando, holding seventh place in the NBA West ... and are considered a dark horse for contention, with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis leading the way. The Sixers will come out of the East, presently at 39-26 and in the No. 6 slot.