Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Bah Humbug!': Mavs Fall Short to Jazz on Christmas, 120-116

    The scrappy, shorthanded Dallas Mavericks gave the Utah Jazz all they wanted in a scrappy Christmas night matchup, but ultimately lost, 120-116.
    Author:

    The severely shorthanded Dallas Mavericks were not expected to play a competitive Christmas night game against a fully-healthy Utah Jazz team. This was evident when Dallas started the game as 13.5-point underdogs. However, the Mavs continued their recent scrappy brand of basketball in Utah, despite ultimately losing the contest, 120-116.

    After Missing the previous two games due to 'toe soreness', Kristaps Porzingis made his return to action in the Christmas spotlight and ended up scoring a game-high-tying 27 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes. Porzingis shot 8-of-18 from the field and 11-of-13 from the free throw line, despite missing all five of his three-point attempts.

    Jalen Brunson was fantastic for Dallas all game long, as he often has been since being inserted into the starting lineup. Brunson notched clutch score after clutch score down the stretch before the Jazz pulled away, and finished with 27 points and six assists in 36 minutes.

    Dallas had no answer for Utah starters Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley, who finished with 33 points, 25 points and 22 points, respectively.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17410807
    Play

    'Bah Humbug!': Mavs Fall Short to Jazz on Christmas, 120-116

    The scrappy, shorthanded Dallas Mavericks gave the Utah Jazz all they wanted in a scrappy Christmas night matchup, but ultimately lost, 120-116.

    8 minutes ago
    E718906C-C3B0-4E7B-BC9F-40F92F7D36B6
    Play

    BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis Returns for Mavs Christmas Game vs. Jazz

    Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis Returns for NBA Christmas Game vs. Utah Jazz.

    3 hours ago
    Tyrell-Terry face
    Play

    Former Mavs Guard Tyrell Terry To Sign With Grizzlies

    Former Dallas Mavericks guard Tyrell Terry has signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

    6 hours ago

    The Mavs started this game out with a greater since of urgency than the Jazz did, as Dallas surprisingly jumped out to a 16-point lead with nearly three minutes left in the first quarter. Utah responded well in the second quarter, though, scoring 40 points in the period and holding a 65-63 lead at halftime.

    Dallas started the third quarter with similar aggression as the first, as it turned a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead with about five minutes left in the period. Unfortunately, though, that lead would not hold, as the Mavs and Jazz entered the fourth quarter tied at 90 points apiece.

    In the final frame, just when it seemed as if the Mavs had ran out of gas after falling down 107-97 with 5:32 left, Brunson provided one last spark, getting Dallas back to within 109-107 before the high-powered Jazz offense finally pulled away for good. The Mavs are now two games under .500 for the first time this season with a 15-17 record.

    Next up for the Mavs will be a Monday night road game against the Portland Trail Blazers. This will be Dallas' second game of a five-game road trip.

    USATSI_17410807
    News

    'Bah Humbug!': Mavs Fall Short to Jazz on Christmas, 120-116

    8 minutes ago
    E718906C-C3B0-4E7B-BC9F-40F92F7D36B6
    News

    BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis Returns for Mavs Christmas Game vs. Jazz

    3 hours ago
    Tyrell-Terry face
    News

    Former Mavs Guard Tyrell Terry To Sign With Grizzlies

    6 hours ago
    C692F669-F2AB-4638-8C7E-E8A300CA5695
    News

    Mavs Pushing Brunson & Finney-Smith ‘Past Their Limits’ Says Jason Kidd

    15 hours ago
    luka christmas clutch
    News

    Mavs Christmas Gifts for Luka & Struggling Dallas

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_16903459_168388359_lowres
    News

    ‘Blessing In Disguise’ Christmas GAMEDAY: Mavs at Jazz

    Dec 24, 2021
    232eaa34-59f3-4303-a544-057d2b705b37
    News

    NBA Christmas All-Star Voting: How to Support Luka & Mavs

    Dec 24, 2021
    kyrie kp
    News

    Did Mavs Miss Out on Best Porzingis Trade - for Kyrie Irving?

    Dec 24, 2021