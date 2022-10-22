Mavs Film Room: Closer Look at Suns' Clutch-Time Execution

Despite establishing a 22-point lead at one point, the Dallas Mavericks came up short in their regular season opener against the Phoenix Suns by losing 107-104.

There was plenty of ups and downs throughout the game, but the Suns managed to out-execute the Mavs in the clutch. The Suns were by far the NBA's best-executing clutch-time team in 2021-22 and faced just a 97-94 deficit with 4:49 remaining in regulation. They managed to execute at a high level once again

Phoenix had cut the deficit to just three at this point after Devin Booker used double-drag screens to get downhill. With the Mavs attempting to switch back, Booker used a quick right-to-left crossover to get by Dorian Finney-Smith and complete a jump stop with both feet in the paint before a right-hand finish.

The Suns brought out another double-drag play and this time, the Mavs were focused on making someone else beat them other than Booker. Dallas attempted to hedge the final screen, which afforded Deandre Ayton a touch in the middle of the paint. He converted a floater over Spencer Dinwiddie, who made the help rotation with Maxi Kleber hedging.

Phoenix pulled off an impressive 7-3 run and forced a timeout with 1:38 left to play after Damion Lee drilled a 3-pointer. The outcome was created by the Suns deploying a Spain pick-and-roll sequence utilizing Booker's shooting gravity as a back screener.

On the play, the Mavs switched everything on the action and with Doncic floating away from Lee in the weak-side corner to potentially assist Finney-Smith with Ayton, Payne capitalized by making the pass.

A technical foul from Doncic out of the timeout put Phoenix up by an additional point. The Suns made the free throw. In terms of what happened to cause the technical foul, Doncic explained: “I was trying to pass the ball to the ref. He was right there. I didn’t expect a technical for that.”

Next for the Suns was an inbounds play where the Mavs were focused on accounting for Booker on the catch and he took advantage by passing the ball back to the inbounder.

Booker utilized the attention he commands from the Mavs defense once again for another important made field goal. As he drove into the paint, Lee was relocating from the wing. Booker drove hard left to setup a stride stop — creating a pass opportunity for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer.

Lee converted on a tough fallaway jumper along the baseline with 9.7 seconds remaining in regulation — putting the Suns up 107-105. It proved to be the game-winning shot as Luka Doncic was unable to convert on a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

''I got double-teamed, so I made the right play,'' Booker said grinning. ''I trust my teammates, I trust everybody out there. It's something we've scouted and we've schemed. Teams are going to throw different defenses at me.''

Lee had quite a Suns debut with all 11 of his points coming in the fourth quarter, including his game-winning shot.

''Ball was in my hands, just go make a play,'' Lee said. ''I know people are giving me the credit with the game-winning shot, but this was a total team effort.''

The Mavs will look to bounce-back from their opening night loss when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

