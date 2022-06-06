Skip to main content

DeAndre Ayton ‘More Likely’ to Leave Suns; How Mavs Can Pursue in Free Agency

It would be very difficult for the Mavs to end up with DeAndre Ayton as their offseason center upgrade, but it's possible.

The Dallas Mavericks are in need of an upgrade at the starting center position this summer. The easiest route to achieve this would be through a straight-up trade instead of free agency — something we’ve already analyzed with Myles Turner, Rudy Gobert and Richaun Holmes.

However, with the right salary cap maneuvering, could the Mavs potentially find a way to add Phoenix Suns’ DeAndre Ayton as Luka Doncic’s new big man?

668F5494-0B4C-467D-B845-D436BC3585EE

According to a report from The Athletic, Ayton’s time in Phoenix could be coming to an end just four seasons after he was draft No. 1 overall and two spots ahead of Doncic:

“Sources tell The Athletic that it’s ‘more likely than not’ that Ayton plays somewhere other than Phoenix next season.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns
Play

‘Them MF’ers Got Us,’ Says Mikal Bridges of Mavs’ Playoff Win Over Suns

Mikal Bridges didn’t hold back when talking about the Dallas Mavericks’ domination of his Phoenix Suns.

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
4 hours ago
gettyimages-1227793179-594x594
Play

Mavs Offseason Primer: Brunson's Free Agency, Kidd's Blueprint & Myles Turner Trade?

The Dallas Mavericks are set up well for the foreseeable future, but can they take the next step this summer?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Play

Mavs Offseason: Doncic to Improve Defense, Work With Front Office on Roster Moves

Luka Doncic was as good on defense as he's ever been in the 2021-22 season, but the Dallas Mavericks need him to take it to another level heading into his fifth year.

By Dalton TriggJun 5, 2022
Jun 5, 2022

With Ayton being a restricted free agent, the only way the Mavs could get their foot in the door would be through a sign-and-trade. Given the Mavs’ salary cap situation, though — they’re a little more than $4 million over the luxury-tax line — it would be tough to execute. It’s not impossible, but the Mavs would have to dump some salary before attempting to work something out with Ayton… and then you have the issue of presenting an offer that the Suns are willing to accept after that.

“If not the Pistons, the other two strong fits I see for Ayton are in Portland and San Antonio,” said John Hollinger. 

“Portland, again, would almost certainly be through a sign-and-trade given the Blazers’ current cap situation; the Spurs have the cap room to sign Ayton outright but a sign-and-trade — for, say, Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson — would seem a more likely endgame.”

If an NBA player wants to play for a particular team, that player typically gets his wish. Ayton has always been friendly with Doncic, party because they share Billy Duffy as an agent.

As tough as it might be for Dallas to pull off a move like this one, sometimes all it takes is getting a “yes” from a star player to get the creative salary cap juices flowing.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns
News

‘Them MF’ers Got Us,’ Says Mikal Bridges of Mavs’ Playoff Win Over Suns

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
gettyimages-1227793179-594x594
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs Offseason Primer: Brunson's Free Agency, Kidd's Blueprint & Myles Turner Trade?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff17 hours ago
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
News

Mavs Offseason: Doncic to Improve Defense, Work With Front Office on Roster Moves

By Dalton TriggJun 5, 2022
C54AF92A-C16F-4DA1-B3C8-E427102ACFD4
News

NBA Finals LOOK: Celtics Wear T-Shirts Supporting Brittney Griner Release from Russia

By Mike FisherJun 4, 2022
2788948F-CA53-46E9-A71D-5437F28711E2
News

Mavs Need Coach? J.J. Barea Would Be a Winning Hire

By Mike FisherJun 4, 2022
A7DE49DE-ACBD-40D4-AE92-1ADFAE65137E
News

Report: Nets to Hire Mavs Assistant Coach Igor Kokoskov

By DallasBasketball.com StaffJun 4, 2022
C6443D87-03BE-41E6-AAA9-241CC4E86B8D
News

NBA Writer Marc Stein Blasts Woj, ESPN as 'Comedy Central'

By Mike FisherJun 4, 2022
gettyimages-1240733647-594x594
News

NBA Draft Big Board: Mavs' Top 5 Prospects

By Richard StaymanJun 3, 2022