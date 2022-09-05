Mavs Could Use Final Roster Spot to Sign Ball Handler

The Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency after his impressive performance throughout their Western Conference Finals run. The team could still benefit from signing a guard for depth, which is a possibility.

One of the emerging storylines ahead of training camp has been the potential importance Frank Ntilikina could hold for the bench group. However, given that he's more of a 3-and-D guard than an initiator, there is still a void.

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks have given consideration to the idea of signing another ball handler ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, they may also keep the final 15th roster spot open.

League sources say that Dallas has indeed considered the addition of one more ballhandling veteran to its roster before the season starts while also believing there is a strong case to be made to leave its 15th and final full-fledged roster spot open for in-season flexibility.

Among the names mentioned by Stein included Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Facundo Campazzo, Elfrid Payton, and Dennis Smith Jr. as options that are still available in free agency ahead of training camp.

One of the main concerns with the Mavericks' current roster is the steps they would have to take if either Luka Doncic or Spencer Dinwiddie were to sustain an injury during the season. There simply isn't another ball-handling option to step up.

The Mavericks could embrace playing more through Christian Wood perhaps to give different looks. Regardless, there'd still be the lack of a third reliable initiator to turn to even in the regular flow of the game. It was beneficial to have Brunson or Dinwiddie complement Doncic at all times and take over when he's resting.

By using the 15th roster spot now, the Mavericks would have training camp to get a third ball handler acclimated to their system and personnel. The option remains to address the need with a trade to keep an open roster spot.

