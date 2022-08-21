Doncic, Mavs Proved Critics Wrong Last Season; Can They Do It Again?

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks went into the year with Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jalen Brunson as the core of their roster. Combined, all three averaged to score 63.9 points per game.

A year later, Dallas looks much different, as it traded Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, and lost Brunson in free agency when he decided to join the New York Knicks.

The Mavs upgraded their frontcourt by signing JaVale McGee and trading for the versatile offensive threat that is Christian Wood. They also added promising young guard Jaden Hardy in the draft.

These moves, as well as the fact that a healthy Tim Hardaway Jr. is set to get back on the court, help soften the blow from losing Brunson, but will they be enough to help Dallas take the next step?

ESPN's Tim MacMahon gave his two cents on the topic, as he discussed Dallas' future outlook.

"The Mavericks would argue that they're all in on winning a championship in the next five years, that's what their argument would be," said MacMahon. "But we've talked about their offseason a lot and it wasn't a step in the right direction."

On paper, it would appear that the Mavs have two major needs heading into this season: an extra ball-handler and a little more help at the wing position. Right now, Dallas is hoping it can get help in those areas from Josh Green and Frank Ntilikina.

"They are kind of stuck in the middle," said MacMahon. "I think they would rather keep some flexibility, kind of be patient than make a panic move."

This summer the Mavs had been linked to point guards Kyrie Irving, Collin Sexton and Goran Dragic, but most of that noise has been nothing more than speculation.

Could not making a move now affect Dallas' championship window?

"It's being all in on a title this year and the next five, and the Mavs I think got shortened a little bit online," said Tim Bontemps. "They're not a championship team this year, they are probably a play-in team."

"The clock is ticking," said MacMahon in reference to Luka Doncic’s potential unrestricted free agency in 2026.

If Dallas hopes to overcome its critics, the current roster will need to take it to the next level. The Mavs proved everyone wrong last season, as they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals despite starting in a 16-18 hole.

Who’s to say Doncic, coach Jason Kidd and their new cast can’t do it again?