Mavs Gameday LISTEN: Doncic Seeks Bounce-Back Win vs. Porzingis; NBA Roundup

Coming off a deflating loss to the Orlando Magic, the Dallas Mavericks will attempt to accomplish something extremely difficult on Thursday night at Capital One Arena — a bounce-back win on the second night of a road back-to-back while not having their second-best player Christian Wood available.

Given, the Washington Wizards are arguably even more shorthanded than the Mavs are, as they’ll be without star shooting guard Bradley Beal. However, the Wizards still have Kristaps Porzingis and two days of rest working for them in this one.

On today’s segment of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back, Dalton Trigg breaks down what went wrong in the Dallas’ embarrassing loss to Orlando where it was only able to muster up 87 points on the night. Luka Doncic, who had been incredible all season, had an uncharacteristically bad shooting game as he finished with just 24 points on 9-29 shooting. His bid to catch Wilt Chamberlain for the most 30+ point games to start a season came up 14 games short.

Can Doncic rebound with a strong performance despite having heavy legs on the second night of a back-to-back? Will Porzingis have a ‘revenge’ game for the second time since the Mavs traded him to the Wizards last season? Coming off a 29-point performance, will Spencer Dinwiddie keep things rolling against his former team?

All of those topics, plus a recap of all the other NBA action from Wednesday night — including LeBron James’ injury as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 2-9 on the season — is covered in today’s episode:

