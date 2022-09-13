Goran Dragic Speaks on Mavs' Luka Doncic Potential to Be Best Ever

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has quickly emerged as one of the NBA's top players. He's earned three consecutive All-NBA First-Team nods and holds the second-highest career playoff scoring average in league history.

Dragic compared the unique combination of physical attributes and skill-set to that of an astronaut. He highlighted his combination of size, shooting, passing, and rebounding.

“He plays the game at his rhythm, he is very big, he can shoot, he can pass, he can rebound,” Dragic said. “I don’t know what else we can say about Luka, he is like…an astronaut.

Dragic shared his belief that Doncic could become the best player in NBA history, based on what he's seen throughout his career so far. He has a unique perspective considering the experience of playing with him before he reached the NBA.

"I think he could be [the best player in history]. He is still very young, but if he stays healthy and plays a long more time I think that by the end of his career he could be the best ever," Dragic said.

Dragic expressed that he wishes he was younger so he could play with Doncic throughout his prime. Regardless, Dragic is enjoying the experience of playing

"I wish I was younger so I could play more time with him. We've only played one EuroBasket together, this is the second one. For me, it's different. I am 36, Luka is in his prime but I am enjoying every moment," Dragic said.

The resume Doncic has already established at the age of 23 is nothing short of spectacular. Few players will rival his accomplishments if he can continue at his current pace.

