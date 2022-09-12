Mavs' Luka Doncic Not Concerned About Weight Comments

A common storyline surrounding Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic over the last few years has been his physical condition.

After participating with Slovenia in the Olympics last summer, he took three weeks off ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. As reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Doncic entered training camp weighing 260 pounds.

"I had a long summer," Doncic said last year. "I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much. I've just got to get back on track. I know I've got to do better."

Doncic slimmed down to the 240s midway through last season. Despite doing so, the narrative surrounding him was that he didn't enter the season in shape, which ultimately impacted his outlook as an MVP candidate.

Despite using the season to play his way into shape, Doncic still averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. He went on to earn his third consecutive All-NBA First-Team nomination and led the Mavericks to a Western Conference Finals appearance.

While participating for Slovenia at EuroBasket 2022, Doncic was asked whether he cares about the opinions of others about his weight. He doesn't put stock into the conversation.

"If I would care, what people [say] I wouldn't hang out at all, I wouldn't be here so. I don't mind at all," Doncic said.

Entering the 2022-23 season, many are considering Doncic to be an MVP favorite. He was many experts' preseason pick to win the award as well.

As long as Doncic stays in shape, he should have the narrative on his side. He will be leading a Mavericks team that lost Jalen Brunson in free agency. If they can rack up wins among the best in the Western Conference and he produces his usual results, there are few candidates that would compare.

For the Mavericks, Doncic staying in shape would also mean likely greater availability and stamina throughout the regular season. It's a long process to play 82 games and that dedication gives both parties their best outlook.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.