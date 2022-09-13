Could Mavs Have Multiple Hall of Fame Selections in 2023?

Over the weekend, hoops fans got to celebrate 13 new members being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Notable names included San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobli, Tim Hardaway Sr., who had a brief stint with the Dallas Mavericks, and former Mavs assistant coach Del Harris.

Harris was a well-known figure in Dallas for seven years and was a part of the team's 2006 finals run.

Looking forward to the 2023 class, what are the odds the Mavs get to celebrate the ceremony for multiple players next year?

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz entertains the possibility of two members from the 2011 team being inducted: Dirk Nowitzki and Shawn Marion.

Swartz broke the possible selections into two main categories - possibilities, and locks. Nowitzki fell into the “locks” category for obvious reasons, along with Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, and Pau Gasol all expected to join him.

"Few players have influenced the game as much as Nowitzki," Swartz wrote. "An offensive force with a one-legged fadeaway that became one of the most unguardable moves in league history, Nowitzki finished his career as the sixth-highest scorer of all time."

Nowitzki's resume includes being a 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA, the 2006-07 MVP award, and of course, a heavily-respected 2011 championship.

During his time with Dallas, Nowitzki helped the team make the playoffs in 15 of his 21 seasons. Aside from his on-court accolades, his "loyalty to the Mavericks" should also help solidify him as a lock to next year's class.

Like Nowitzki, Marion is eligible for the 2023 class. Although his chances aren’t as strong, he has a solid case.

"The Matrix was one of the most unique players the league has ever seen, a 6-7 athletic forward who could play anywhere and guard anyone," Swartz wrote.

His resume includes being a four-time All-Star, two-time All NBA player and was a key defensive piece to Dallas’ only championship. His lockdown defense on Lebron James helped the Mavs turn the series around after trailing 2-1.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton joined in on the action, as he has Nowitzki as a "lock to be first-ballot Hall of Famer next year," and Marion "being a strong contender," for the selection.

If Marion does make it in, it’s likely that he’ll be inducted as a member of the Phoenix Suns, given that most of his individual success happened during those “run-and-gun” years with Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire and coach Mike D’Antoni. Regardless, Marion will always be viewed as a Mavs hero.

Other Mavericks players with a chance at the hall, include Michael Finley, who has been on the ballot for the past three years.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.