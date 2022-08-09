After assistant coach Igor Kokoškov left the Dallas Mavericks for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer — which might be a decision he’s regretting now due to all the Kevin Durant trade drama — many wondered if Dallas would make another hire with Slovenian ties. Kokoškov had a close relationship with Luka Dončić and was often seen helping him warm up before games, so it would make sense for Dallas to want to fill that void.

According to SportKlub’s Martin Pavčnik, the Mavs could be preparing to sign Marko Milić as an assistant coach. It is believed that Milić would be a player development coach.

“Exactly a quarter of a century ago, Marko Milić was the first Slovenian to make his debut in the NBA. Ten more compatriots followed the Carniola pioneer into the strongest league in the world,” writes Pavčnik.

“Now the legendary Milko (nickname) is also returning to the US. The former national team captain is supposed to strengthen the Dallas Mavericks, where, as everything seems, a job in the coaching staff awaits him.”

Interestingly enough, Milić has ties to Mavericks coach Jason Kidd as well. Kidd and Milić were teammates on the Phoenix Suns from 1997-99, which was Milić’s only two seasons in the league.

Milić was the first Slovenian player selected in the NBA Draft 25 years ago when he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 33rd pick. In the Slovenian League, he was a five-time All-Star, two-time MVP and four-time champion.

As Mavs fans prepare to watch Slovenia at EuroBasket 2022, which begins on Sept. 1, they might be able to see Dončić in action a bit sooner than that. The Slovenian national team is traveling to Turkey on Wednesday to play two friendly matches in preparation for EuroBasket play.

