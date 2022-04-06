Skip to main content

Mavs Injury Update: Maxi Kleber OUT at Pistons

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup at the Detroit Pistons.

The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) will take on the Detroit Pistons (23-56) on Wednesday. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Mavs seek to maintain their two-game lead for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. 

On Tuesday, the Mavericks announced that Maxi Kleber will miss his second consecutive game due to right ankle soreness. Tim Hardaway Jr. remains out, too. 

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
Kleber has been struggling to shoot the ball lately. He's converting at just a 21.4-percent clip on 3s over his last 10 games, and it's taken his overall percentage on the season down to 32.5 percent.  

The injury report also showed that none of the Mavs will be resting against the Pistons. Additionally, Theo Pinson (fractured finger), Sterling Brown (COVID) and Trey Burke (COVID protocol) are all available to play. 

While the Pistons may have one of the league's worst records again this season, they have some intriguing young talents that come ready to play on a nightly basis.

“We’re going to treat this as a real game," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "It is a real game and we’re going to try to win it.”

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks
Cade Cunningham is the headliner for the Pistons and, given the comparisons to Luka Doncic, surely he be ready to send a message. Saddiq Bey has also shown the ability to pull off huge scoring performances.  

It's the final road game of the regular season for the Mavs. Kidd wants the team to remain focused as the playoffs approach. 

“We have three games left,” Kidd said. “And we have to find a way to just focus on Detroit and find a way to end our road season on a high.”

