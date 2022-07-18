Skip to main content

‘Want to Win It All’: Mavs’ Jaden Hardy Has High Hopes for Rookie Season

The Dallas Mavericks’ rookie guard still has a lot to learn, but he’s definitely not lacking in confidence ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Jaden Hardy got his first taste of Dallas Mavericks basketball during the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League. The Mavs didn’t win any games, and Hardy struggled with his efficiency, but the 20-year-old prospect showed many flashes of his potential throughout the last two weeks. It’s just going to take some time and patience to get him where he needs to be.

“I feel like I did pretty good,” said Hardy on his Summer League experience. “I’m just coming in and trying to do what the coaching staff wanted me do to. Play the right way, make the right play and then really just focusing in on my defense and trying to become a better defender.”

Playing the right way is something Hardy took to heart, as he stayed active on both ends of the court even when his shot wasn’t falling. Trying to affect the game in other ways than just scoring and playing through adversity are things coach Jared Dudley wanted to see from the No. 37 pick. However, Dudley admits that Hardy has a lot to work on.

“He’s 19 years old,” said Dudley (Hardy is now 20 after celebrating a birthday in Vegas). “At 19, I was eating pizza at Boston College … This kid’s got a long ways to go, he’s got great coaches, and a staff that wants to work with him. He’s going to be tired of us as much as we want to work with him. Give this kid a couple of years and let’s see where he’s at.”

Dudley continued: “For him, we’re going to have to work with him. It’s not going to be something overnight.”

One thing that should help Hardy’s development during his rookie season is that he’ll be able to learn while being in a low-pressure bench role. Until this point in his basketball career, Hardy has always been considered “the guy” on every team he’s been on. This won’t be the case with the Mavs, as he might play somewhere between 10-15 minutes per game for coach Jason Kidd, assuming the Mavs don’t make any other trades this summer.

Although Hardy knows he’s far from a finished product, he’s confident in his ability to eventually get where he needs to be with hard work.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

83AD318F-4622-45DF-85EC-84CBAB46F370
Play

Analyzing Mavs' Jaden Hardy; Jazz, Knicks Donovan Mitchell Trade Talk

From Jaden Hardy and A.J. Lawson's Summer League performances, to having more patience for third-year prospect Josh Green, to discussing how the Dallas Mavericks could get involved with a Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York Knicks, we cover it all on today's Mavs Step Back Podcast.

By Dalton Trigg18 hours ago
18 hours ago
lebreon boston race
Play

Lakers' LeBron James: Boston Celtics Fans Are ‘Racist As F---’

In a new episode of "The Shop,'' the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is asked, "Why do you hate Boston?”

By Mike FisherJul 17, 2022
Jul 17, 2022
1BB005A5-F293-447D-8104-FDF5A4BA41C1
Play

Winless Summer League: Mavericks Fall To Lakers 95-84

The Mavericks made a strong comeback, but ultimately fell short to the Lakers.

By DW SchabbingJul 17, 2022
Jul 17, 2022

“What I feel like I improved on the most is becoming a better playmaker, making the right play, making the right reads, and then challenging myself defensively to be a better defender, being in the right places, being in the right spots where I’m supposed to be on defense. And playing the right way,” said Hardy.

He’s also hoping his team can take the next step toward winning a title in his rookie season after being one of the final four teams standing last season.

“Personally, as far as where the season goes, we want to win the championship,” said Hardy.

“This is a team that just came from the Western Conference Finals, so we want to be right back there and compete for a championship. And I want to do whatever I need to do to help the team win.”

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

83AD318F-4622-45DF-85EC-84CBAB46F370
News

Analyzing Mavs' Jaden Hardy; Jazz, Knicks Donovan Mitchell Trade Talk

By Dalton Trigg18 hours ago
lebreon boston race
News

Lakers' LeBron James: Boston Celtics Fans Are ‘Racist As F---’

By Mike FisherJul 17, 2022
1BB005A5-F293-447D-8104-FDF5A4BA41C1
News

Winless Summer League: Mavericks Fall To Lakers 95-84

By DW SchabbingJul 17, 2022
Jason Terry, Dallas Mavericks
News

Source: Report Connecting Mavs Ex Jason Terry as Jazz Coach Premature’

By DallasBasketball.com StaffJul 16, 2022
Luka Doncic LeBron James
News

Could Mavs Make Blockbuster LeBron James Trade with Lakers?

By Grant Afseth and Dalton TriggJul 16, 2022
Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks
News

Summer League Finale: Determined Dallas Mavs vs. LA Lakers

By Bri AmaranthusJul 16, 2022
gettyimages-1399489278-594x594
News

Mavs Build-Around-Luka Offseason Plan: What Exactly Was - Is - It?

By Richie WhittJul 16, 2022
6F41BB2E-E582-47F2-94DD-BA803D762281
News

Unexpected Mentor: Mavs’ Josh Green Training with Hall-of-Fame Forward

By DW SchabbingJul 15, 2022