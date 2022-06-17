Skip to main content

WATCH: Mavs' Jalen Brunson Joins Duncan Robinson's ‘The Long Shot’ Podcast

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson appeared on Duncan Robinson's podcast to discuss the 2021-22 season and his upcoming free agency.

The 2021-22 season was a successful one for Jalen Brunson and the Dallas Mavericks. He played an integral role in the team's run to the Western Conference Finals ahead of reaching free agency.

The Mavericks will prioritize retaining Brunson and will need to be prepared to pay a premium to do so. As a result, much attention will be placed on reporting and media appearances he makes before he puts pen to paper. 

Brunson made an appearance on Duncan Robinson's "The Long Shot" podcast to discuss his 2021-22 season, the Mavericks' playoff run, and his upcoming free agency. 

Brunson earned a full-time starting role midseason alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt. He went on to average 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 31.9 minutes per game. Prior to the playoffs, there was a sense he'd earn up to $20 million per season. 

With Luka Doncic suffering a calf strain in the Mavericks' regular-season finale, Brunson's best was required to keep the team afloat. He put together a 41-point performance in Game 2 and scored 31 points in Game 3 to give the Mavericks a 2-1 series edge before Doncic's return to the lineup. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

BD47271B-18FD-4673-AFC6-EA2E43806BD5
Play

Christian Wood Mavs Trade: Did Rockets Sell Too Cheap?

On paper, it seems as if the Dallas Mavericks got a steal of a deal by landing Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Christian Wood Trade Brings Strong Value, Low Risk for Mavs

A former NBA executive believes the Mavericks took the right risk trading for the Houston Rockets big man.

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
10 hours ago
gettyimages-1399482555-594x594
Play

Mavs Trade for Christian Wood As Warriors, Celtics Battle in NBA Finals: Game 6 Preview

The Mavericks have no shortage of options when it comes to making roster changes this offseason.

By Bri Amaranthus11 hours ago
11 hours ago

The playoffs proved to be a strong success overall for Brunson. He averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over the course of 18 playoff outings. It was a drastic turnaround from his struggling series against the LA Clippers in the 2021 playoffs.

There have been some estimates that project Brunson to earn potentially $25 million in annual salary on his next contract. Some statistical models even see his value being closer to $30 million per season. Of course, value projections don't tend to greatly take market conditions into account.

The Mavericks can exceed the salary cap using Bird rights to re-sign him and are the only team eligible to offer a five-year contract. Given he has found strong success in his role on a team coming off a Western Conference Finals run, it may be challenging to depart.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

BD47271B-18FD-4673-AFC6-EA2E43806BD5
News

Christian Wood Mavs Trade: Did Rockets Sell Too Cheap?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff8 hours ago
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks
News

Christian Wood Trade Brings Strong Value, Low Risk for Mavs

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
gettyimages-1399482555-594x594
News

Mavs Trade for Christian Wood As Warriors, Celtics Battle in NBA Finals: Game 6 Preview

By Bri Amaranthus11 hours ago
Mo Bamba
News

NBA Draft: How Orlando's First Pick Can Benefit Mavericks

By DW Schabbing14 hours ago
EEC9F710-3212-43F5-9870-53C8F2DC6387
News

NBA Trade Film Room: How Rockets' Christian Wood Fits With Mavs

By Grant Afseth23 hours ago
069CAC02-DB2F-41B2-A50F-9C8C1D5F1763
News

BREAKING: Dallas Mavs Finalizing Trade With Houston Rockets for Christian Wood

By Grant Afseth and Dalton TriggJun 15, 2022
Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers
News

Mavs Film Room: Dallas Could Find Strong Value in Pacers' Jalen Smith

By Grant AfsethJun 15, 2022
123621DA-8282-4442-BB5A-8579268F4F8F
News

Draft Profile: What Jaylin Williams Could Bring to Mavs

By DW SchabbingJun 15, 2022