Rumors: Mavs ‘May Blink’ at Brunson’s Asking Price; Open to Knicks Trade?

Perhaps Brunson re-signing with the Mavs isn’t as sure of a thing as we once thought it was.

The Dallas Mavericks have labeled Jalen Brunson’s free agency as being their top priority this offseason. Many have assumed Brunson will re-sign with the Mavs given that Dallas the ability to pay him more than any other team… but is there a line drawn in the sand?

Although there is mutual interest from Brunson and the Mavs on getting a new deal done, there might be a price point where GM Nico Harrison starts second-guessing his team’s top priority.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, a sign-and-trade with the New York Knicks isn’t completely out of the question yet.

“The Knicks looking to hire Rick Brunson, per Ian Begley of SNY, isn't a coincidence. His son, Dallas Mavericks free-agent Jalen Brunson, may be next,” writes Pincus.

“While New York won't have the cap room, multiple sources believe Dallas may blink at Brunson's asking price, compelled to sign and trade him to the Knicks.”

Brunson was incredible for the Mavs in his fourth season, averaging career highs in points (16.3) and assists (4.8) per game, as well as turning into a playoff hero in Dallas’ first-round series against the Utah Jazz. As good as Brunson has become, though, is it worth it for the Mavs to commit superstar-level money to a player who isn’t a superstar — especially if they can work out a decent sign-and-trade with the Knicks?

That will be up to the front office to decide, but if the Knicks want Brunson as badly as most people think they do, the Mavs should take full advantage if they have doubts about Brunson’s price tag. Here’s what we think the sign-and-trade should look like:

Note: Only 50 percent of Brunson’s hypothetical new salary applies to the outgoing salary for the Mavs in this scenario, per CBA rules.

Mavs receive: Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Mitchel Robinson (S&T for new $15 million per year contract)

Knicks receive: Jalen Brunson (S&T for new $28 million per year contract), Maxi Kleber (expiring contract), Davis Bertans

