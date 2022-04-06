Jalen Brunson: Knicks, Pistons Suitors To Watch

A pair of Eastern Conference teams figure to be in the hunt for Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.

The Dallas Mavericks still have plenty of important basketball left to be played before the season comes to an end. However, it's never too early for other teams to be looking ahead at who they could acquire in the offseason.

One free agent that figures to draw significant interest around the NBA is Jalen Brunson. Being part of a weaker class could make him a more sought after option for teams needing to make an upgrade in the backcourt.

Brunson has been an important part of the Mavericks' success this season by complementing Luka Doncic in the starting backcourt. Brunson has averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 41 starts alongside Doncic this season.

During a recent appearance on SB Nation's Liberty Ballers podcast, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer was asked to make predictions ahead of the NBA offseason.

When tasked with picking the star most likely to change teams, Fischer went with Bradley Beal, but was skeptical he will actually end up getting moved.

"Everyone's looking at Beal right now for sure. If he actually gets moved, I don't know. Of a big name changing teams? You look at Dame, Zach LaVine, or Brad. Beal seems to be the most likely name to change teams," Fischer said.

Fischer also addressed smaller storylines to monitor and focused quickly on Brunson's upcoming free agency. The Detroit Pistons could be talked about "a lot more than people are expecting" and are a Brunson suitor to watch.

"The clearest prediction of something that's not as big (as Beal), but that I think clearly will take a lot of headlines and command a lot of oxygen in the NBA conversation world; the Jalen Brunson free agency dynamic is going to be something to watch with that can get connected to Jerami Grant in Detroit as well being as the Pistons being mentioned as a Brunson suitor and how much they can pay him will probably be related to how Jerami's situation unfolds there," Fischer said. "I think we will be talking about Detroit a lot more than people are expecting this offseason."

It's a well-documented storyline that Brunson has plenty of fans in the New York Knicks front office by now. Fischer also reported that Brunson is viewed as a player New York plans to "make a run at" this offseason.

"The Knicks had a lot of deals on the table that I think they ultimately backed out of," Fischer said. "Being that they were trying to recoup more draft capital than they were going to. To my understanding, a big part of the calculus for them to shed salary was to make a run at Jalen Brunson."

The Pistons and Knicks will not be alone when it comes to potential Brunson's suitors. However, they certainly do project as being the most logical of potential landing spots if he were to leave Dallas.

Part of the Mavericks' thinking behind acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie in the Kristaps Porzingis trade was a hedge if Brunson left. Having a built-in backup plan helps, but having a third guard still remains key.

The Mavericks reportedly have been confident in their chances of keeping Brunson and would have required a massive haul to move him in a deal before the trade deadline. Since then, Dallas got a four-year, $55.6 million contract extension done with Dorian Finney-Smith, leaving Brunson as their main offseason priority.