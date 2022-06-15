Mavs Film Room: Dallas Could Find Strong Value in Pacers’ Jalen Smith

The Dallas Mavericks seek to improve at the center position this offseason. Some names have been flown around in hypothetical scenarios like Rudy Gobert, Christian Wood, and Myles Turner, among others. What about an under-the-radar option? Look no further than Jalen Smith.

After being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he never quite managed to find a role with the Phoenix Suns. The team declined his third-year option — a move rarely seen for first-round picks on a rookie contract.

The Suns traded Smith and a future second-round pick to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Torrey Craig at the midseason deadline. During his 22 appearances, he averaged an impressive 13.4 points, 7.6 points, and 1.0 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game.

The Pacers are limited in what they are allowed to offer Smith in free agency due to the Suns declining his third-year option. The Mavericks can exceed that limit to an extent with the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception ($6.34 million) if he's willing to sign for it.

One of the critical areas of Smith's skill-set is his catch-and-shoot ability. He's not a sharpshooter by any stretch, but he's capable of making the defense pay as a spot-up threat. Playing alongside an elite playmaker like Luka Doncic would help bring the best out of his shooting impact.

Smith displayed an intriguing ability to execute as a pick-and-pop threat by making the defense pay for deploying drop coverage or switching. Given that Maxi Kleber has been the lone pop threat in the Mavericks' center rotation, adding another would help.

There are limitations to Smith's offensive skill-set, but those shouldn't concern the Mavericks much. In an offense with no shortage of perimeter firepower, they need complementary talents, and Smith checks those boxes.

As a rim roller, Smith has shown to be a patient finisher deep in the paint. Whether due to his athleticism against the low-man rotating or using a shot fake against a recovering defender, he has some tools in the toolbox to create some basic advantages for himself in the paint on finishes.

Smith has a few quick options to counter the defense when there isn't a clean finish available on the rim roll. He is capable of getting to a push shot in addition to a stop-and-pop jumper. Both of these are more dynamic than what Dwight Powell provides, given his limited shot profile.

If there's a switch, he has enough control and feel to gain a pre-catch seal for an advantage. He doesn't waste time capitalizing on his positioning after the catch when he gains a post-pin or early seal against the smaller defender. While these may seem like simple sequences, some bigs struggle executing these sequences.

While the Mavericks wouldn't be dumping the ball into Smith in the post and watching him go to work a lot, he's shown some flashes of being able to execute. He has shown some flashes of getting to a quick jump hook or a jumper.

The tools Smith possesses defensively make him a particularly intriguing option for the Mavericks' defense. They thrived with an agile big capable of playing close to the level of ball screens and holding their own out in space.

What the Mavericks lack with Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber is the presence of a weak-side shot-blocker that can rotate over and blow up a drive. Neither player is explosive enough of an athlete and lacks the length to make plays of that nature.

Smith is more than capable as a shot-blocker, whether as the low man, out of the dunker spot, or simply making an extra effort. If he needs to erase a mistake from an on-ball defender or merely offer extra help against a tough matchup, he can do it.

Whether Smith needs to hold his own out in space against a guard trying to use their speed to their advantage or against a power wing such as Jerami Grant or Pascal Siakam, he's shown intriguing flashes of getting the job done. For a non-star big man, this has a lot of value.

Some experts pointed out Smith's motor as a concern when he was entering the NBA during the draft process. During his time with the Pacers, there were plenty of situations where his effort was a real asset for Indiana instead of being a concern. Keep in mind that the Mavericks got a lot of buy-in from players defensively this season.

What truly exemplifies Smith's potential as a defender is the effort plays he makes that other bigs may not choose to make. He embraces picking up the ball in semi-transition and will run the floor hard to be in a position to protect the rim on fast breaks.

Another display of how Smith potentially adds value to his Mavericks' defense is his shot-blocking on standing jump situations in the paint. Whether he's directly engaging the ball or rotating over in help, he has the length to make an impact.

With any big where agility is favored over size and strength, there will be plays where a larger big can clean up their miss. No better example of this occurred for Smith than against Joel Embiid. He makes a tremendous initial block, but Embiid cleans it up. It'll take a full unit effort to complete these plays.

The Mavericks seek improvement in the rebounding department, and while some say size is needed (and at times it is), having a more dynamic athlete that fits their identity could help finish plays. Some of the more imposing bigs like Embiid will have an advantage in this area, but his quickness allows him to be a factor overall on the glass more often than not.

There are pros and cons with any player style that must be considered. For the Mavericks, Smith would further enhance their identity as a team on both ends. He adds another spacing threat on offense with interior play finishing qualities. Meanwhile, he's an agile defender that has dynamic tools others lack.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.