Mavs Coaching News: Jared Dudley Joins Staff

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward and longtime NBA veteran Jared Dudley has agreed to join the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have prioritized making new additions to the coaching staff as of late. The team made an out-of-the-box hire for their latest hire.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jared Dudley has agreed to a contract with the Mavericks to join the coaching staff. He will be a 'front of the bench assistant' in his new role under Jason Kidd.

Prior to adding Dudley, the Mavericks have hired Greg St. Jean, Kristi Toliver, and Igor Kokoskov in assistant coaching roles.

There was thought about Dudley making a return to the Lakers in free agency early on, but that has passed. Los Angeles wants to keep a roster spot open after making a variety of veteran additions to the team.

READ MORE: What Luka 'Can't Say' About Mavs' Trade for Dragic

The potential addition of Dudley is a particularly intriguing one for the Mavericks. He not has been highly regarded for his locker room leadership throughout his playing career, he played for Kidd during his tumultuous Milwaukee Bucks tenure.

Dudley has seen the shortcomings of Kidd's coaching and also experienced his tenure as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. Seeing what is heralded as a growth period for Kidd as a coach could be helpful for Dudley's impact.

The Mavericks should benefit from having the player perspective of both Dudley and Kristi Toliver as well. Toliver is currently still suiting up for the Los Angeles Sparks and has prior experience as a full-time assistant in the NBA from her time with the Washington Wizards.

Most importantly of all, bringing in Luka Doncic's former Slovenian national team coach, Igor Kokoskov, is the most "Luka friendly" addition to the staff of all. He is a long-time NBA assistant coach known for his strategy in half-court offense.

READ MORE: 'Thanks for the Love': WNBA Star Kristi Toliver Joins Mavs as Coach