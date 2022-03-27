Skip to main content

'More Than Home Court': Jason Kidd, Mavs Seek Improvements vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks will look to even the season series with the Utah Jazz on Sunday in a matchup riddled with playoff-seeding implications.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz have been in a tight race for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings for quite some time now. Ahead of Sunday's matchup, both teams hold a 45-29 record with a chance to improve their outlook for home-court advantage.

“Well, one, we’re not playing for home court,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ve got games. You guys will write about [whether] we’re playing for home court. We have to just figure out a way to get better in all areas, not just defense.”

USATSI_17966516

Luka Doncic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

USATSI_17966510

Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic

USATSI_17966879

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The potential implications on the standings in this matchup are evident. The Jazz, who are riding a three-game losing streak, have failed to maintain a cushion over the Mavericks despite having a handful of opportunities to do so. If Dallas manages to win on Sunday, they will take over fourth place in the Western Conference with a whole game lead and seven games left to play. 

With a win, the Mavericks would also even the regular-season series with the Jazz at 2-2. Utah would maintain the tiebreaker, though, given they are on track to win the Northwest Division title while the Mavericks are on pace to finish behind the Memphis Grizzlies in the Southwest Division. 

“Every game is significant,” Mavericks center Dwight Powell said. “We don’t have very many left. So, obviously, seeding is still up for grabs. And we’re also trying to improve as a team and prepare for the next phase of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17962342
Play

2022 NBA Draft: 5 Potential Mavs Prospects

It's never too early to speculate on potential draft targets for the Dallas Mavericks.

By Richard Stayman1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs vs. Jazz for Home-Court Advantage; Will Celtics Beat Timberwolves?

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff11 hours ago
11 hours ago
USATSI_17966879
Play

'Missing the Mark': Cold-Shooting Mavs Blown Out By Timberwolves

Sometimes it's just simply not your night, and tonight definitely wasn't the Dallas Mavericks' night in Minnesota.

By Dalton TriggMar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022

“[Home court] is definitely an advantage in some ways. But, like I said, we’re trying to win as many games as possible. And the focus is on developing and winning games. So, if we do [what] we’re supposed to do, we’ll end up where we’re supposed to be.”

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Rudy Gobert vs. Dallas Mavericks

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic vs. Utah Jazz

After the Mavericks' previous matchup against the Jazz, Luka Doncic expressed the importance of gaining home-court advantage for the first-round. 

“I mean it’s different. I think four and fifth spot is a lot of difference," Doncic said. "When you’re four you have the home advantage and that’s a big thing. We never had it since I’ve been here. So, I think we’re trying to get the home advantage for sure.”

The Mavericks have not hosted a playoff home opener since their 2011 NBA Finals run. Managing to do so would be a great symbol of progression the team has achieved as they continue to build around Doncic. The Mavericks are 25-12 at American Airlines Center this season, so gaining home court in the first round would give them a leg up.

USATSI_17962342
News

2022 NBA Draft: 5 Potential Mavs Prospects

By Richard Stayman1 hour ago
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs vs. Jazz for Home-Court Advantage; Will Celtics Beat Timberwolves?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff11 hours ago
USATSI_17966879
News

'Missing the Mark': Cold-Shooting Mavs Blown Out By Timberwolves

By Dalton TriggMar 25, 2022
77D154DA-2823-4057-A727-DD1F017A2FCB
News

Big Mavs Weekend vs. Wolves, Jazz; Last MVP Push From Luka Doncic

By DallasBasketball.com StaffMar 25, 2022
Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

‘New Roles, Same Mentality’: Dinwiddie, Brunson Raise Mavs’ Playoff Ceiling

By Grant AfsethMar 25, 2022
6CF824BF-57B6-4979-939A-FCD6EF014DFA
News

Jason Kidd: Mavs Not 'Scoreboard Watching' for Playoff Push

By Grant AfsethMar 25, 2022
C9507ED5-86C4-4CB2-9ECF-CD796C46649D
News

Turning Back Clock to 2011: Doncic, Mavs Can Surpass 50 Wins

By Richie WhittMar 25, 2022
C2A9327D-12E1-4C7C-9114-B45025B7D232
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas 'Magic Number' to Avoid Play-In; Can Luka Doncic Win MVP?

By Dalton TriggMar 25, 2022