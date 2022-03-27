'More Than Home Court': Jason Kidd, Mavs Seek Improvements vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks will look to even the season series with the Utah Jazz on Sunday in a matchup riddled with playoff-seeding implications.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz have been in a tight race for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings for quite some time now. Ahead of Sunday's matchup, both teams hold a 45-29 record with a chance to improve their outlook for home-court advantage.

“Well, one, we’re not playing for home court,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ve got games. You guys will write about [whether] we’re playing for home court. We have to just figure out a way to get better in all areas, not just defense.”



The potential implications on the standings in this matchup are evident. The Jazz, who are riding a three-game losing streak, have failed to maintain a cushion over the Mavericks despite having a handful of opportunities to do so. If Dallas manages to win on Sunday, they will take over fourth place in the Western Conference with a whole game lead and seven games left to play.

With a win, the Mavericks would also even the regular-season series with the Jazz at 2-2. Utah would maintain the tiebreaker, though, given they are on track to win the Northwest Division title while the Mavericks are on pace to finish behind the Memphis Grizzlies in the Southwest Division.

“Every game is significant,” Mavericks center Dwight Powell said. “We don’t have very many left. So, obviously, seeding is still up for grabs. And we’re also trying to improve as a team and prepare for the next phase of the season.

“[Home court] is definitely an advantage in some ways. But, like I said, we’re trying to win as many games as possible. And the focus is on developing and winning games. So, if we do [what] we’re supposed to do, we’ll end up where we’re supposed to be.”

After the Mavericks' previous matchup against the Jazz, Luka Doncic expressed the importance of gaining home-court advantage for the first-round.

“I mean it’s different. I think four and fifth spot is a lot of difference," Doncic said. "When you’re four you have the home advantage and that’s a big thing. We never had it since I’ve been here. So, I think we’re trying to get the home advantage for sure.”

The Mavericks have not hosted a playoff home opener since their 2011 NBA Finals run. Managing to do so would be a great symbol of progression the team has achieved as they continue to build around Doncic. The Mavericks are 25-12 at American Airlines Center this season, so gaining home court in the first round would give them a leg up.