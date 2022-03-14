You'll Never Guess Who Was Jason Terry's Favorite Teammate

"We were the second coming of Stockton and Malone in the way that we ran that two-man game. It was all because of you. I will forever be indebted to you."

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry expressed those feelings in 2017 when Dirk Nowitzki joined the 30,000-points club. The duo seemed tied together for life.

Perhaps they still are, but despite Nowitzki and Terry winning the NBA championship together in 2011, No. 41 isn't the Jet's favorite teammate.

Terry shocked Mavs fans everywhere in a tribute video for Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony.

"You are the fiercest competitor I ever played with, but other than that, you are the best teammate I ever played with," Terry said.

Terry played two seasons with Garnett, one each with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. Terry and Nowitzki, on the other hand, spent eight seasons together, notching an impressive 428 wins in that span.

Did anything happen between Terry and Nowitzki for the former Sixth Man of the Year winner to prop KG over the 2011 NBA Finals MVP?

Terry never disparages Nowitzki while pumping up Garnett on his special day. Still, it feels odd for Terry to have such strong feelings for someone he only spent two seasons with in the twilight of his career. Garnett's vocal leadership and fiery demeanor must have touched Terry.

Nowitzki and Garnett were rivals, and helped redefine the power forward position along with Tim Duncan. Perhaps we'll never know why Terry chose one 7-footer over the other.

At least until someone asks him.