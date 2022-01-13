NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs ‘Suitor’ for John Collins; Teams Monitoring Finney-Smith

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Dallas Mavericks have their eyes on a lot of potential upgrades, including Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins.

With the NBA trade deadline just 28 days away, rumors continue to pick up steam around the league, including some fresh ones involving the Dallas Mavericks.

According to a report by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Mavs could be a team to keep an eye on for a potential trade featuring Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins.

“Collins has a lot of fans around the league,” says Fischer. “San Antonio and Dallas have frequently been linked as suitors for some time.”

The previous Mavs’ front office loved the idea of adding Collins into the mix, and if this current rumor is true, it appears as if those feelings haven’t changed with new general manager Nico Harrison working the trade phones. Collins would be a perfect pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop threat to pair with superstar Luka Doncic.

Given that Doncic’s supermax contract extension will begin next season, it makes it unlikely that the Mavs will be able to retain both Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith in the offseason. That’s assuming Dallas doesn’t decide to do something with Kristaps Porzingis before then.

“Teams are circling Dorian Finney-Smith as a strong trade candidate in Dallas,” says Fischer.

“Rick Carlisle was known as Finney-Smith's biggest advocate in Dallas, sources said, and Indiana has been mentioned as a potential destination.”

Knowing what we know about the Mavs’ reported interest in Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner, which Fischer also mentioned in his report, perhaps Finney-Smith could end up being a key piece in Dallas landing Turner.

On a final note here, we recently pondered the idea of the Mavs making a trade for Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder at DallasBasketball.com, and according to Fischer, our educated guessing apparently isn’t too far off.

“New York, Cleveland and Dallas have been mentioned as potential destinations for Schroder,” says Fischer.

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for all Mavs trade rumor updates.