Josh Green Speaks on Latest Injury Recovery Update

Josh Green is nearing his return to the Dallas Mavericks' lineup after an elbow injury, but an exact return date isn't set.

The Dallas Mavericks have been without Josh Green in their lineup since he suffered an elbow injury on Dec. 9 in their 106-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Green has been participating more in practices lately. He participated in contact during two practices last week before the Mavs departed for their five-game road trip. He's been working on his conditioning by playing in pickup games as his return nears.

“I’ve been doing the same things for a week or two now, so I’ll continue to do that stuff, and when the time is right, it’ll be right,” said Green, via Mavs.com. “I’m just continuing to play pickup games and get ready to be in game shape.

“It is what it is, but I’m growing and learning from it.”

Green is having a career-year for the Mavs, averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25 games this season. He's been a connective presence offensively with his secondary playmaking, closeout attacks, improved 3-point shooting, and occasional ball handling. Defensively, he brings physicality and quickness, often competing on-ball and swarming off-ball.

When will Green make his return to the Mavs' lineup? Right now, the exact date is unclear. He's going to be leaving that up to the medical staff as he works toward doing what he needs to do to play in game action.

“That’s just the call from the medical staff,” said Green. “I’m just working out and doing what I can. There’s no set date for anything. When I’m ready, I’ll be ready.”

With the energy and versatility that Green brings to the Mavs on both ends, coach Jason Kidd is eager to get him back in the lineup. However, it could take time for Green to gain his rhythm before catching his stride once again.

“He looks great,” Kidd said. “I think we’re just talking about another body. When you talk about the defensive end, when he gets back it’s just a matter of getting his rhythm. But just being able to get him back on the floor, he can give us some help.”

Green revealed that it's been challenging for him to sit out while his team plays. He is motivated to get back out there, but again, he is going to follow the instruction of the medical staff before doing so.

“It’s definitely tough, because you just want to be out there, for sure,” said Green. “After about that third game of sitting you kind of get the itch to be back out there.

“But like I said, it’s making sure you can come back at the right time when you’re ready to go.”

After Thursday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavs will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on consecutive nights in a road mini-series. The first of those matchups is on Saturday.

