Mavs Summer League: No Josh Green?

Former first-round pick has yet to play in Summer League since being drafted in 2020.

There’s a lot of chatter surrounding the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with games getting officially underway this week. The Dallas Mavericks tip off their schedule Friday against the Chicago Bulls at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

The Mavs social media community has been buzzing about the absence of Josh Green from the Summer League roster. This is a time for players to hone their skills and get more repetitions, exactly what many Mavs fans feel Green should be doing. But he's yet to play in one Summer League game since being drafted 18th overall in 2020.

There are several aspects of Green's game that need improving. One aspect would be his free throw shooting, where he shot 68 percent last season. He also shot 35 percent on 3-pointers. While not horrible, there definitely room for improvement.

During the recent run to the Western Conference finals, Green struggled. At times, he appeared to panic when the ball was in his hands. One way to gain more confidence is more game experience. With rookie Jaden Hardy sure to get a lot of playing time, this would be a good chance for Hardy and Green to build some rapport on the court.

The lack of confidence from Green in big moments is concerning. Luka Doncic needs to know which teammates can deliver in tight situations.

As for Green not going to Summer League, an unnamed Mavs source said: "organizationally they felt best to get [him] working out right away and to spend time on his game and his body." The source added that Green's focus should be improving "in a number of areas," some of which were highlighted above.

Green's future with the Mavs likely hangs in the balance. Green needs to make improvements across the board if he hopes to be a rotational piece for a team with title aspirations.