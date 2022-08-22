Skip to main content

Josh Green: Mavs Mystery Box in Waiting

Josh Green's ability to progress is crucial to solving one of the Dallas Mavericks' offseason needs.

The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic went into the offseason with three key needs: find an extra ball-handler, add depth at the wing position and get help at the frontcourt. 

The Mavs completed the latter, as they traded for versatile center Christian Wood and signed veteran JaVale McGee. The team also drafted 6-4 guard Jaden Hardy, whom Wood described as the "steal" of the draft. 

On paper, it seems the Mavs are done making moves, as they have just one roster spot available. 

This can be a problem, as the team is over the cap and is left with a veteran's minimum contract. 

Assuming the roster stays intact, Dallas will rely on players within to make up for its two major needs. One player, in particular, is third-year wing Josh Green. 

Can he take that next step for the team?

Bleacher Report Zach Buckley thinks so. 

"There is some mystery-box-appeal at play here, as the Mavericks haven't given Green too many chances to make a splash so far," Buckley explained. "He barely hit the hardwood as a rookie and barely cleared 1,000 minutes as a sophomore." 

Last season, Green took a minor leap under coach Jason Kidd, as he improved his minutes per game by 4.1 and point average by 2.2. His best month came after the New Year, when he averaged 6.4 points and shot 57.7 percent from the field in 16.6 minutes. 

In the playoffs, he averaged seven minutes per game. His best performance came in Game 3 against the Utah Jazz, as he dropped in 12 points in under 19 minutes while shooting 67 percent, including 60 percent from 3-point range.

However, he struggled to take advantage of other opportunities. Against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, he combined for five points in 36 minutes. His playing time diminished, as he shot 1-3 from the 3-point line. 

"While his efficiency flat-lined in the playoffs and cost him a roster spot, he still showed shattered his previous bests at every level during the regular season," Buckley added. "The glimpses of his game have been encouraging." 

If he can keep progressing as a shooter and defender, Buckley believes he has a realistic chance to go "meh to interesting really quick." 

Green's ability to prove his first-round worth will go a long way toward Dallas solving a major offseason need.

