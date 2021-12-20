Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Mavs’ Porzingis Exits Game With Foot Injury

    Kristaps Porzingis left the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with "right foot soreness." How concerned should we be?
    A little more than halfway through the Dallas Mavericks’ road game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which the Mavs ultimately lost, the team announced that big man Kristaps Porzingis wouldn’t return due to “right foot soreness.”

    Porzingis, who already missed a handful of games earlier this season with what the team called “back soreness,” has a significant injury history over the course of his career. Hopefully he was just held out for precautionary reasons, but anytime you have a 7’3 guy with a foot issue, it is cause for concern.

    The already short-handed Mavs were hoping to get superstar Luka Doncic back in the next couple of games. Now, it’s looking like Dallas could be without its second-best player for a little while as well, again, unless tonight's second half absence was just the team being cautious.

    On the season, Porzingis has averaged nearly 20 points per game to go with eight rebounds, two assists and nearly two blocks per game as well. Despite having good points and rebounds averages, Porzingis, who is a 35-percent free-throw shooter for his career, has struggled shooting the long ball this season at 29-percent.

    The Mavs will see Minnesota again on Tuesday night as the two-game mini-series shifts south to Dallas. Will Porzingis be available for that game? Will Doncic make his long-awaited return to action after missing the last four games due to a sprained ankle? Can the the rest of the roster show up in hard times to keep Dallas afloat in the ever-so-tight Western Conference standings? Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com all week for updates.

