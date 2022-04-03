Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis hold no ill will from time with the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks decided it was best to move on from Kristaps Porzingis ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline. They sent him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Since the trade, both the Mavericks and Wizards have experienced the highs that come with a trade. Dinwiddie has filled a key role in Dallas, while Porzingis has given Washington excitement for the future.

When the Wizards and Mavericks faced off Friday, it was Washington that came out on top 135-102. Porzingis put together a quality performance against his former team with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Porzingis called it a "misconception" that he and Doncic did not get along off the court, and there is "no issue" between them.

“There’s no issue between us," Porzingis said. "We’re super-cool. We’d always hang out. And I would say that’s the biggest misconception."

Porzingis went further to describe how easy it is "to be cool" and that the situation simply didn't work out as expected. Additionally, Porzingis described Doncic as being a "generational superstar" and mentioned he enjoyed playing with him.

“Luka’s a cool dude, hangs out. He’s super chill, so it’s hard not to be cool with him," Porzingis said. "That’s the only thing I would say. It just doesn’t work out the way everybody expects or the way we saw it. It is what it is.

"It was cool to play with a generational superstar talent like him. But that’s in the past now and I’m excited to be here and I have this opportunity now to play with Washington.”

While the Mavericks did not end up winning a playoff series during Porzingis' tenure, he enjoyed his time being a member of the organization. Playing in the city of Dallas and the relationships he had established won't soon be forgotten.

“I think we had really good moments with Dallas,” Porzingis said. “And we had a lot of fun playing there. I had a lot of fun. I connected with so many people super-well there and I miss a lot of relationships that I built in Dallas.

“It didn’t go the way everybody expected. And sometimes it happens like that in life. I don’t know. I just have positive memories from Dallas, honestly. Everybody treated me super-well. Mark [Cuban], Nico [Harrison]. It’s just a part of business.

“The only thing I can say is I miss people and the relationships I built. And I miss Dallas weather.”