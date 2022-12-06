Kristaps Porzingis On Being Luka Doncic's Co-Star: 'I Just Wasn't The Right Guy'

Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis shared his thoughts on why he didn't fit with Luka Doncic during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks took a risk by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks in January 2019, along with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke. To get the deal done, they parted with DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr., a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2023 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected).

There was significant enthusiasm for the pairing with Luka Doncic, and the results were impressive when Porzingis was healthy and things clicked. Under former coach Rick Carlisle, they finished with what was the NBA's best ever single-season offensive rating (115.9) at the time.

Porzingis was quite successful in his own production with averages of 20.0 points 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 134 regular season appearances. The fit made sense, and Porzingis' shooting made him a great complement on the pick-and-pop with Doncic. His physical intangibles of being a 7-foot-3 lob-catcher and shot-blocker also added intriguing layers to the team on both ends.

It was difficult to get the most out of Porzingis when it mattered most, though, since he was never healthy or in rhythm to end a playoff run. He should have been an integral element in the team's two playoff series losses against the LA Clippers, but the limitations in his game against a versatile, switch-heavy team were on display in addition to injuries.

The Mavs ultimately opted to move on from Porzingis ahead of last year's midseason deadline in trade with the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Porzingis is having a pretty standard season based on his prior NBA production with averages of 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

When discussing the fit with Doncic, Porzingis expressed that they "just did not mesh together well" and the pairing didn't meet expectations despite being a "perfect fit" on paper.

“On paper, it would be the perfect fit, but it just didn’t mesh the way that we wanted to,” Porzingis told Yahoo Sports. “We just did not mesh together well. Sometimes it’s like that in the workplace, you know? It just didn’t work out the way you expected.”

Porzingis described Doncic as being a "generational talent" and understands the need to maximize his impact as the priority. He just doesn't feel as though he was "the right guy" to be his co-star.

“Luka is a generational talent. You have to put the perfect team around him to try to get the maximum out of him, you know?” Porzingis said. “I just wasn’t the right guy.”

Porzingis is ecstatic with his current situation with the Wizards. He has great appreciation for Washington D.C. as a city, for the fan base, and sees himself as being a long-term fit with the organization.

“One hundred percent. One hundred percent. I love the city. I love the organization. People around the organization. And I love playing with Brad and these guys, Kuz,” Porzingis said. “You never know what happens in the future, but I’m enjoying my time here so far and hopefully I can stay here long term.”

The Mavs are still paying the price for the Porzingis trade as they will likely lose their 2023 first-round pick. With the need to find a co-star to pair with Doncic, not having that asset limits the short-term options for putting together a trade package for their next big wing.

