Should Mavs Roll Dice on Kyrie Irving Trade with Nets?

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a 7-5 start so far in the 2022-23 regular season, but they know it could better going forward if Luka Doncic gets more consistent contributions around him.

One glaring need on the roster, as most pointed out in the offseason after the loss of Jalen Brunson, was an additional playmaker who can create shots for himself and others outside of just Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie.

And though Doncic is off to a historic start and Dinwiddie has two-straight 30-point outings, the desire — so we think — still remains for another ballhandler to join the rotation at some point, whether it be a guard or a wing.

Could Brooklyn Nets' star Kyrie Irving be a trade option worth rolling the dice for Dallas?

On Monday, Bleacher Report put together a list of five potential blockbuster trades, which included the Mavericks acquiring the polarizing, currently-suspended Nets' star.

In the proposed trade, Dallas received Irving from the Nets in exchange for Dwight Powell and Tim Hardaway Jr. with no draft capital involved.

First off, one could say that Dallas potentially acquiring Irving during his current situation would be a disastrous move from an optics perspective. For the Mavs, they should know first-hand about hard it is to mend their reputation as an organization, and trading for Irving might not be in owner Mark Cuban's best interest in that department.

But … if we're strictly talking basketball reasons, this proposed trade could be an easy win for the Mavericks. The move doesn’t come without risks, but the potential reward could be high if things work out.

Let's talk about what you're giving up — Dwight Powell and Tim Hardaway Jr — that's it. Would the Nets do that deal without any picks attached? Probably not, but follow along for the exercise.

Getting off of the remainder of Hardaway Jr.'s deal, who has two-years, $34 million left, would be helpful for Dallas opening up cap space going forward. In losing Dwight Powell, you presumably lose your starting center after JaVale McGee has failed to make a positive impact. And honestly, that might be a good thing, as it would force Jason Kidd to play Christian Wood more minutes.

With acquiring Irving — again, for basketball reasons — Dallas would gain a star who is arguably the best finisher around the rim of all-time for a guard and easily has one of the best handles of all-time as well. The Mavs would gain an NBA champion who hit the game-clinching shot in the 2016 NBA Finals in Game 7. In other words, Dallas would be adding an absolute bucket next to Doncic … assuming Irving could stay on the court.

In the grand scheme of things, Irving would likely just be a rental for the Mavs. With Irving's track record of injuries and off-court distractions, it’s hard to imagine the Mavs signing him to a long-term max contract.

Worst-case scenario, it doesn't work out and the Mavs have some extra money to play around with. Best-case scenario, the acquisition makes Dallas a contender and offers them the option to potentially re-sign Irving if needed.

If the proposed trade price is truly all it would take for the Mavs to take a chance on Irving, it's an enticing opportunity that would be hard to pass up.

