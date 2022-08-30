The Dallas Mavericks’ chances of making a needle-moving roster move may have just taken a hit with the latest news coming out of New York …

AUG 30 BARRETT SIGNS KNICKS EXTENSION; DOES IT HURT MITCHELL PURSUIT?

The New York Knicks reportedly gave the Utah Jazz a Donovan Mitchell trade deadline for Monday night … at least when it came to the idea of Knicks forward RJ Barrett being included in the deal.

However, Utah GM Danny Ainge didn’t bite, and the Knicks, in turn, signed Barrett to a four-year rookie extension worth around $120 million. Although Barrett can still be traded, it would be much more difficult to do so now, given the “Poison Pill” provision in his new contract.

The Knicks and Jazz could still work out a Mitchell deal before the season begins, but negotiations will now have to start over being that Barrett was reportedly a part of many different New York trade package scenarios.

The Dallas Mavericks, who still have an open roster spot with a month left before training camp begins, could potentially benefit from a Mitchell trade as a third or fourth team in the deal. Jazz veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson could help bolster the Mavs’ depth if the “fire sale” price is right.

AUG 29 TYLER DORSEY CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

The Mavs were reportedly impressed with Tyler Dorsey’s private workout earlier this summer … so much so that they signed him to a two-way contract soon after. Dorsey’s performances with the Greek national team are showing us what the Mavs see in him.

In his latest outing on Sunday, Dorsey poured in 22 points while shooting 7-11 from the field and 3-6 from deep in 27 minutes as Greece defeated Belgium 85-68 in a World Cup qualifying match. He also tallied four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

AUG 25 LUKA DONCIC, TYLER DORSEY SHOW OUT

On Thursday, Luka Doncic helped Slovenia blowout Estonia 104-83 in a World Cup qualifying match. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes of action … and, per usual, he dazzled the crowd with his flashiness along the way.

Meanwhile, Mavs’ new two-way contract signee Tyler Dorsey was hitting big buckets in Greece’s qualifying match against Serbia. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nikola Jokic was the main attraction, Dorsey was the one who hit a clutch corner 3 — which probably should’ve been a four-point play — to send the game into overtime.

Dorsey finished with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal as Greece ultimately lost to Serbia in overtime, 100-94. Will Dorsey potentially graduate to the Mavs’ main 15-man roster instead of just being on a two-way? He certainly looks capable.

AUG 25 MAVS EX KP LOOKING GOOD

When it comes to breakups, it looks like the one between Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and former Maverick Kristaps Porzingis is working out well for both sides.

Doncic has looked incredible for the Slovenian national team this summer … and we can say the same for Porzingis, as he lit up Turkey in Latvia’s World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.

Although Porzingis could be poised for a big season with the Washington Wizards, that doesn’t mean the Mavs made a mistake by trading him. Even when healthy, Porzingis still wasn’t a perfect fit next to Doncic, and both sides could potentially be better off going forward because of the trade.

There are no hard feelings between the two players, but basketball fans everywhere would still love to see a Slovenia vs. Latvia match at some point. EuroBasket 2022 will begin on Sept. 1.

AUG 24 LAKERS GET BEVERLEY; CAN MAVS GET OTHER JAZZ PIECES?

Patrick Beverley was one of the Utah Jazz several veteran players we suggested the Dallas Mavericks should pursue in a trade before the offseason ended ... but Beverley is heading to Hollywood instead.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are trading Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Jazz for Beverley. The trade is expected to be finalized on Thursday. Although the Lakers had hopes of trading for Kyrie Irving, it looks like they're being forced to settle now.

Although Beverley is no longer an option for the Mavs, perhaps Dallas can find a way to snag Mike Conley to address its secondary playmaking needs. Given Conley's age and the fact that he's owed $47 million combined over the next two seasons, he should be within the Mavs' price range.

