Luka Doncic, Slovenia EuroBasket 2022 Schedule & How to Watch

Luka Doncic has been participating with the Slovenian Basketball Federation this summer after leading the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals.

Slovenia will defend their 2017 gold medal title with Doncic and Goran Dragic leading the way. The typical schedule for EuroBasket is to occur every four years, but this time there was a five-year lapse period.

After participating in World Cup Qualifiers, Slovenia will participate in EuroBasket 2022. They went 1-1 in their pair of contests in those games, including 104-83 win over Estonia followed by a 90-71 loss to Germany.

Slovenia will compete in the first-round group that includes France, Lithuania, Hungary, and Bosnia in Cologne, Germany.

The first game of Slovenia's schedule will occur against Lithuania on Thursday, Sept. 1. The tipoff will be at 10:15 a.m. in Central Standard Time.

Slovenia's Full EuroBasket 2022 Schedule:

Slovenia vs. Lithuania on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10:15 a.m. (CDT)

Hungary vs. Slovenia on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 1:30 p.m. (CDT)

Slovenia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 10:45 a.m. (CDT)

Germany vs. Slovenia on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 1:30 p.m. (CDT)

France vs. Slovenia on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10:15 a.m. (CDT)

Mavs' owner Mark Cuban, GM Nico Harrison and coach Jason Kidd are all expected to be in Germany as the German national team will retire Dirk Nowitzki's international No. 14.

The level of competition in this year's EuroBasket is fierce, which will be a great opportunity for all NBA players participating to stay sharp ahead of their 2022-23 campaign. For Doncic, avoiding injury will be paramount to the Mavericks, but the risk is considered worthwhile to help lead his country.

To watch Doncic play for Slovenia in EuroBasket 2022 in the United States, a subscription to ESPN+ is required.

